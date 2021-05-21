Light take on morals v money issue

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Picture a Thanksgiving dinner scene which is rudely interrupted by a blood-seeking terrorist who tortures the father with the turkey stuffing.

How does an Arab actor psyche himself to play that one-dimensional Hollywood stereotype?

It cannot be funny, right?

Well, if it is Jihad Jones And The Kalashnikov Babes, a HuM Theatre play which had four shows at the Drama Centre Black Box (National Library) until the latest Covid-19 measures cut short the run, the issue is tackled with slapstick comedy.

To some, Egyptian-American playwright Yussef El Guindi's script can be rather heavy sermonising. But thanks to the light touch of director Yogesh Tadwalkar and some amazing performances, the production has the audience gasping with laughter.

The play opens at the sleek office of Hollywood agent Berri (Subin Subaiah), who will do whatever it takes to persuade his client, actor Ashraf (Gautam Marathe), to take a role in a new film for a million dollars.

Ashraf, who has just finished a stage run of Hamlet, doesn't want to follow that triumph by playing an Arab terrorist in a script he describes as "120 pages of toilet paper".

The action then gets exciting as Berri and Ashraf engage in a tug of war. Ashraf is calm and nerdy as he frets about his career and being typecast as an Arab fanatic, while Berri turns into a madman who becomes increasingly desperate for Ashraf to take the part. The engagement is heightened by the liberal use of coarse words and adult imagery and the fumblings of the star-struck assistant Poornima (Sajini Naidu).

When Berri insists on a commitment, even locking the office door to prevent Ashraf from leaving, matters really turn funny. In walk high-powered actress Cassandra Shapely (Daisy Anne Mitchell) and renowned director Julie Bannerjee (Daisy Irani), who give Ashraf a chance to do a scene from the movie and show what he can do.

What follows is some cheesy role play that Ashraf and Cassandra perform to the hilt.

Ashraf thinks his delivery will prove how cartoonish the script is, but Cassandra and Julie are enchanted by his performance.

When Ashraf tries to explain how dangerous the theme is, he is treated to a lecture by Cassandra on life in the movie business and some patronising doublespeak from Julie.

The play ends with Ashraf on his own despite a brilliant bit of grovelling from Berri.

The play's subject matter is offbeat, but its essence is universal: There's going to be a conflict if anyone is offered a million dollars to undermine his morals.

Twenty-two of the play's 26 shows from May 14 to June 6 were sold out. But it had to be stopped because of the current Covid-19 restrictions. According to HuM Theatre, the play will return after probably five months once the situation improves.