Lip-syncing Tanzanian Kili attacked with knife and sticks

Arshi injured during wrestling practice

Actress Arshi Khan underwent dental surgery in Mumbai after a mishap during a wrestling practice.

"I accidentally got a punch on my face and it knocked out my teeth," she said.

"I was left in uncontrollable pain and had to go for immediate surgery. By God's grace, I'm recovering now."

Dharmendra vows not to overdo things after muscle pull

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was in ICU last week with a muscle pull, said he learnt his lesson after being discharged on Sunday.

He tweeted: "Friends, don't overdo things… know your limits, I did it and learnt my lesson.

"It was difficult. Anyway I'm back with your good wishes and blessings. Now I'll be very careful."

Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered from backache during the shoot of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Jacqueline admits receiving luxury gifts from conman

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez told India's Enforcement Directorate last Saturday that she received several luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being investigated in a Rs200 crore extortion case.

The 36-year-old, who hailed from Sri Lanka, also said Sukesh, who is under detention, had hired private jets and booked helicopter rides for her.

The Directorate later seized assets worth Rs7 crore in her name, which were part of the Rs200 crore that Sukesh extorted from the family of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh.

Sukesh claimed he was in a relationship with Jacqueline.

Publicity for Kamal Haasan's new movie Vikram goes loco

The makers of Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, are out to make the film one of the biggest releases of the year.

As part of the Tamil film's publicity campaign, they painted seven trains with creatives from the movie. The trains ply between Erode in Tamil Nadu and different parts of India.

Kangana turns down male-dominated films

While launching the trailer of her next film Dhaakad on Friday, Kangana Ranaut, one of the most successful heroines in the Hindi film industry, said she would take on action-packed roles and reject films starring males like the Khans (Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman) and Akshay Kumar in the lead.

"I have my fair share of low points, when I refused a lot of male-centric films," said the actress.

"A Khan or Kumar-led film or all kinds of big-hero films, and everyone would look at me as if I was wasting my chances.

"But when you have a vision for your future and nobody else does, everyone would think there's something wrong with you."

Dance is Shamna's oxygen

Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to Tamil audiences, has paid a rich tribute to dance, saying it is her oxygen and means everything to her.

Posting a video clip of some of her dance performances on Instagram, she wrote: "Dance means everything to me!!!! My first love has always been dance. It was the first step in my life to really take something seriously."

Lip-syncing Tanzanian Kili attacked with knife and sticks

Kili Paul, the Tanzanian Internet sensation known for lip-syncing Bollywood songs with sister Neema, was attacked by unidentified individuals with knife and sticks on Sunday.

He posted a video on Instagram showing him lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injury marks on his legs. There is no information on how he was attacked.

"People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me," Kili wrote.