Macaroni chana chaat

JEYASHRI SURESH

Everyone loves chaat (savoury snack typically served at roadside stalls in India). Here is one with a little twist: A fusion chana chaat with macaroni.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients: Macaroni (uncooked): 1 cup Chana (cooked): 2 cups Green chutney: 3 tsp Sweet chutney: 3 tsp Chaat masala: 1/2 tsp Red chilli powder: 1/4 tsp Salt: As needed Black salt: 1/2 tsp Coriander leaves: Few Onion: 1 Tomato: 1 Sev: For garnishing

Method: 1) Soak the chana in water overnight and pressure-cook for four whistles. Drain the water and keep it aside. 2) Cook one cup of macaroni with a little salt till it becomes soft. You will get two cups of cooked pasta. Drain the water and keep it aside. 3) Take a wide bowl and place the cooked chana and cooked macaroni in it. 4) Add green chutney, sweet chutney, red chilli powder, chaat masala, black salt, salt, lemon juice and chopped onion and tomato. Mix well. 6) Add finely-chopped coriander leaves and mix well. 7) Garnish with coriander leaves and sev. Serve immediately.

Notes: a) You can add pomegranate seeds.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com