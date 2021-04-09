Madhavan impressive as 'arrogant genius'

Actor R. Madhavan (far left) in Rocketary: The Nambi Effect - a film based on the life of former Indian rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan (left).

The trailer of R. Madhavan's much-awaited Rocketary: The Nambi Effect is out and it looks like an intense biopic.

The film is based on the life of Mr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. He was acquitted by the Indian Supreme Court in 1998.

The 2.55-minute trailer gives a good look at the man "wronged by a nation".

It begins with Tamil actor Madhavan, who has written, directed and produced the biographical drama, appearing as Mr Narayanan, who is being interviewed by a television host (Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi and English versions and Tamil actor Suriya in the Tamil venture).

Madhavan, who underwent an intense physical transformation for the role, portrays Mr Narayanan from the ages of 27 to 70.

The bearded and bespectacled avatar tells the TV host to "tread carefully, otherwise history will repeat itself",

This sets the tone for the unfolding of Mr Narayanan's story, beginning from when he was in charge of the cryogenics division in ISRO.

The trailer describes the rocket scientist as "an arrogant genius", whose dream was to help India become a powerhouse in the commercial satellite market. "But what destroyed him was his patriotism," it said.

The second part covers the heart-wrenching years when Narayanan was accused of transferring confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries in 1994.

He was arrested in Kerala that year and spent close to two months in jail. He was also interrogated by Intelligence Bureau officers.

Mr Narayanan claimed he was forced to make false accusations against top ISRO officials and was subjected to torture when he refused to comply with their demands and confess to the crime which never happened.

He has maintained that the Kerala Police "fabricated" the case and the technology he was accused to have stolen and sold in the 1994 case did not even exist at that time.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and two years later the Supreme Court too cleared his name.

A high-level probe panel appointed by the Supreme Court to take erring police officers to task for causing "tremendous harassment" and "immeasurable anguish" to Mr Narayanan submitted its report to the apex court on Monday.

The Central Ministry of Home Affairs has now requested the Supreme Court to issue directions "regarding the steps to be taken against the erring officials".

"Mind-blowing!!! Amazed and in awe with what you have pulled off with so much passion! @ActorMadhavan I feel fortunate n proud to have been a part of this Gem!," wrote Suriya, while unveiling the film's trailer.

The clip received an additional boost from actres Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the film's poster and trailer on Twitter, she was all praise for Madhavan's debut directorial.

"Maddy! You maverick... trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! 'Rocketry' looks amazing... all the very best my friend," she tweeted.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also tweeted that the film covers an important topic that people must know. His tweet came after Madhavan and Mr Narayanan met him earlier in the day.

Mr Modi wrote: "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

Madhavan replied: "Thank you so very much sir. We cannot agree more. The entire team and I will put in our best efforts to make sure that happens."

Rocketry, produced at an estimated cost of Rs100 crore ($1.83 million), has been shot in Tamil, Hindi and English and will release in "summer 2021". It will be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film, which was shot in six countries, was slated to release last year, but got postponed due to Covid-19. Simran plays the female lead. It marks a reunion for her with Madhavan on screen after 15 years. The film also features several Hollywood and Bollywood actors.

Indo-Asian News Service

