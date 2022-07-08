Madhavan's 'good films take time' comment puts Akshay in a spot

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has reacted to south actor R. Madhavan's recent comment about how good films cannot be made in a short time.

Many inferred that Madhavan's statement was made in reference to Akshay's reputation as an actor who finishes projects quickly so that he can pack in more work.

Akshay responded to Madhavan's comments at a recent song launch event for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. His director Aanand L. Rai also spoke in his defence.

Last week, at a press conference to promote his new film Rocketry: The Nambi Project, Madhavan cited the example of Telugu star Allu Arjun.

He said that films such as Pushpa: The Rise and RRR took over a year to shoot, and that audiences clearly prefer those over the kind of films that are made over three months.

Akshay recently came under criticism after it was rumoured that Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra was displeased with his lack of commitment in Samrat Prithviraj, which bombed at the box office.

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi denied the reports and said he fully trusts Akshay.

When Akshay was told that Madhavan's comment was indirectly aimed at him, he responded: "What can I say? I finish my work quickly. There's a director who tells me that I'm done and I can go home, what am I supposed to do? Fight him?"

Aanand joked that Akshay had "misled" the world by repeatedly claiming that his films wrap up in 40-45 days but failed to tell people about the amount of work he does in the long hours he puts in on the set.

Earlier this year, Akshay told Pinkvilla: "One can't give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can't work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot."

Akshay will be seen next in Raksha Bandhan, which is his second collaboration after last year's Atrangi Re, with Aanand. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, and also featuring Bhumi Pednekar, the movie is set to release in theatres on Aug 11.

Madhavan is riding high on the success of Rocketry. The passion project is based on the life of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. Released on July 1, the film has a rating of 9.3 on IMDb.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who watched Rocketry at a private screening, heaped praises on the movie.

He tweeted that it is "a must-watch', especially for youth, and congratulated Madhavan on his directorial debut, adding that his work was on a par with the best directors.

While promoting the movie recently, Madhavan was asked if he had plans on directing again.

He said: "I don't think I have it in me to direct again. It's an exhausting process and I have no immediate plans to direct."

He also said his wife wants him to focus on acting.

"I'm no Mani Ratnam to confidently make films in different genres. I don't think I can do it. If I have to direct again, then the story should really move me."

Indo-Asian News Service