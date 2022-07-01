Madhavan's 'Rocketry' misfires

Since R. Madhavan announced his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in January 2019, his fans and science buffs have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres.

It will finally be released today. But the promotional period - the past few weeks - have not gone well for him.

The actor is being brutally trolled on Twitter after he claimed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) used information in the Panchangam (Hindu calendar) to launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' orbit.

The mission was actually launched on Nov 5, 2013, and the ISRO's PSLV-C25 rocket placed the explorer in Martian orbit on Sept 24, 2014.

Netizens were disappointed that Madhavan got the facts totally wrong.

One user wrote: "Science is not everyone's cup of tea. It's okay not to know science. But it's better to keep your bloody mouth shut when you've no idea as to how things actually work."

Another said: "To call actor Madhavan's claims on India's Mars Orbiter Mission 'stupid' will be an understatement. The amount of bullshit he blurted out in a couple of minutes, with terrifying confidence and utter disregard for facts, is of gargantuan proportions."

Reacting to the criticism, Madhavan wrote that he deserves it.

"I deserve this for calling the Almanac the Panchangam in Tamil. Very ignorant of me," he said.

"Though this cannot take away from the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rock star (sic)."

Despite the controversy, Madhavan, who has an admirable body of work, is gearing up for Rocketry's release.

The film is important for him as he will not only be seen as the lead actor, but has written, directed and produced the biographical drama based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan.

The 80-year-old scientist, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan (India's third-highest civilian award) in 2019, was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

Madhavan's directorial debut chronicles the life of Narayanan and his trials and tribulations. The director wanted Narayanan to be present when the film opens in theatres today but Narayanan has tested positive for Covid-19.

"We did go to several venues in India and abroad together. But now he has tested positive," said Madhavan.

"And I'm like, hell, this is not the way it was meant to be."

Madhavan wanted the real Narayanan to take centre stage.

"That was the whole idea," he said.

"I wanted the real Nambi Narayanan to take centre stage. But now I have to stand alone for the film. I feel really stressed."

The good news is that everyone who has seen Rocketry is praising it.

"By the grace of God, so far the film has only received bouquets. I want the story of Nambi Narayanan to be seen by the maximum number of people," said Madhavan.

Madhavan and his team last month screened the film at the prestigious 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It has also been screened in the US and UAE.

The movie boasts cameos by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Rocketry also stars Simran, Rajit Kapur and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

While Shah Rukh appears in the Hindi and English versions, Suriya will be seen in the Tamil version. Rocketry is also dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

Madhavan said last week that Shah Rukh and Suriya didn't charge any fee.

The actor-filmmaker also gave a shout-out to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and star-producer Priyanka Chopra-Jonas for extending their support to his film via social media.

"There are a lot of good people in the film industry," he said.

"But I'm from outside. People have helped me a lot. Just on my request, Amitabh and Priyanka tweeted to show support for the film. I'm grateful for their love and respect towards me."

