Maharani role stretched Huma's skills

Actress Huma Qureshi says playing the protagonist Rani Bharti in the SonyLIV web series Maharani was exciting because it involved "unlearning things".

"Unlearning things to bring to light something totally contrasting was challenging and what makes it a role of a lifetime is it helped shape my craft and made me more versatile as an actor," she told tabla!

"Rani Bharti is not a normal, played-before character by me. I had to put in a lot of hard work to get it right and get it perfect."

Huma plays a docile village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar in the series.

The role is a loose take on Ms Rabri Devi, the wife of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who assumed the chief ministership after he quit following an uproar over a fodder scam in the 1990s.

But Huma maintained that the 10-part show is a work of fiction. "It's a completely fictionalised character," she said. "I've tried to bring in nuances that I as an actor believe would empower Rani and make her stand out in the various phases showcased.

"Plus the script was amazing and very warm. That definitely helped me play the role strongly."

The 34-year-old added that moving from Delhi to Mumbai to be an actress was an experience that in some way helped her understand Rani.

Delhi-born Huma is the daughter of Saleem Qureshi, the owner of the successful restaurant Saleem's in the national capital, and homemaker Ameena Qureshi.

She initially performed in a few theatre productions in Delhi before heading to Mumbai.

Huma had to overcome many personal challenges when she decided to leave home in 2008 in pursuit of a career in Bollywood.

She said those shaped her into the "strong woman" she is today and enabled her to understand the nuances she had to bring into her role in Maharani.

"It's one of the most challenging roles I've portrayed," said Huma. "Getting into Rani's shoes meant a lot of learning, such as dialect and behaviour, and eventually the entire point was to act illiterate even when you knew that it would be tough.

"I've definitely grown in terms of experience and I'm happy that I took this project up for the challenge it brought me."

Maharani, which also features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak and Kani Kusruti in key roles, is Huma's second project that released last month after she starred in Hollywood film-maker Zack Snyder's Netflix movie Army Of The Dead.

The actress said Maharani is "a totally gripping story, one that will make you want to finish the series in one go".

She added: "I watch it through a different lens, though. I want to know if what I've done worked or not? Should I have done something differently?

"The learning never stops and as an actor you grow stronger if you're open to learning and embracing it all."

Like Rani's ignorance about the world of politics, Huma had no idea what it meant to be a part of Bollywood when she was growing up as an actress.

"Rani has never stepped outside her village. To play her was a big challenge," said Huma. "She's absolutely opposite to how I am. That was the exciting part."

Maharani also portrays how women, even today, are looked down upon, especially in India's hinterland.

"Rani's journey is full of challenges, from the kitchen to the cabinet. It's not an ideal transition for her. She knows nothing about politics but is thrown into the arena to learn by herself. That's fascinating," said Huma.

Besides her work commitments, Huma recently started a fund-raiser with Snyder to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with an oxygen plant for Covid-19 patients.

"Covid hasn't affected me personally, in terms of immediate family and myself," she said. "But of course so many friends and colleagues and staff members have fallen sick.

"It has been a very difficult time for all of us. And that was what motivated me to take up this initiative.

"I think about the people in the villages and other cities of India and I think that has been the greatest motivating factor. Not just actors, but it could be anybody who could be hit by Covid. You should help whoever you can, reach out and do what you can."

The hospital has started functioning in Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, along with support from Save the Children, an organisation that Huma has worked with in the past.

"Seventy oxygen concentrators have already reached Tilak Nagar," said Huma. "Even though I am the face of it, I couldn't have done it without the patronage and support of so many people, organisations and the government in Delhi."

