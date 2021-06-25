Maharashtrian-style cucumber salad

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a refreshing cucumber salad made in almost all Maharashtrian households during the summer.

It has a crunchy texture due to the addition of grated coconut and roasted, crushed peanuts.

Cucumber is an amazing source to flush out toxins from the body and to cool it down.

Goes well with steamed rice.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 2 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Cucumber (cubed): 11/2 cups Roasted peanuts: 1/3 cup Grated coconut: 2 tbsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Cumin seeds: ¼ tsp Green chilli: 1-2 Curry leaves: A few Oil: 2 tsp Salt: As needed Lemon juice: 1 tsp Coriander leaves: A few Method: 1) Chop the cucumber into big cubes. You can peel the skin too. 2) Transfer the cubes to a wide bowl. 3) Add roasted peanuts. You can slightly crush them too. 4) If you have raw peanuts, dry roast them over a medium flame, peel the skin and add. 5) Add the grated coconut. 6) Temper the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, slit green chilli and curry leaves in 2 tsp oil. 7) Add this to the bowl. 8) Add salt, lemon juice and the chopped coriander leaves. 9) Mix well. 10) Cucumber salad is ready. Notes: a) Serve the salad immediately. b) If you are eating it later, add the peanuts just before serving. c) You can use any variety of cucumber. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com