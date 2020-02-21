Mahesh feels biopic on him will not work

After delivering a hit in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is now working on a new project which is being helmed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

The talented actor has been in the film industry for two decades and has produced many hits.

He has also tasted box-office success as a producer and is bankrolling Sashi Kiran Tikka's next venture as well.

The good-looking actor married actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after dating her for five years.

Since then the couple have been dishing out major couple goals.

Considering Mahesh's superstardom and adorable love story, many believe a biopic on him is in order.

But the 44-year-old, the son of actor Krishna, doesn't feel the same.

Mahesh told timesofindia.com: "Mine is a very simple and boring life. I don't think a biopic on me would work."

In the same interview, Mahesh also talked about the one memorable moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever.

He said: "I wouldn't say movie set, but when Murari released in 2001, I went to Sudarshan theatre with my father and watched the morning show. After that film got over, my dad put his hand on my shoulder. That's a moment I can never forget."

According to Mahesh, his idea of a perfect date is watching a "really good movie" with his wife.

The actor also revealed that he would love to go on a road trip with Telugu film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

"Charan, Tarak and just to get the balance right, Chiranjeevi garu," he said.

Recently, Mahesh was in New York for knee surgery.

After recuperating, he is expected to start shooting for Vamshi's film from April.