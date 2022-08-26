Suchitra loves playing multiple characters for audio book

Actress-model Suchitra Pillai enjoys doing audio shows because people appreciate her voice.

The 51-year-old was the voice-actress of multiple characters, including the protagonist, in the audio book Naqaab.

She said: "The interesting thing about audio books is you get to play so many characters and it's all about voice.

"You cannot employ your facial expressions, you have only vocal expressions to depend on."

Kanishka announces on Instagram that she has married herself

Television actress Kanishka Soni has married herself in India's second reported sologamy after Kshama Bindu from Gujarat.

Kanishka posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram and wrote: "Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams... and the only person I am in love with is MYSELF. I don't need any man. Ever."

Lucky Ali searches for the eighth note

Despite being known for soulful hits such as O Sanam and Gori Teri Aankhain, singer Lucky Ali feels he is tone-deaf, and just trusts the process and gives his all in whatever he does.

During a conversation on ShareChat and Moj, Lucky, who is coming up with a new song Mohobbat Zindagi, talked about how his creations are different from mainstream Bollywood music.

He said: "Everything is in the seven notes of Sargam, but I am on a constant search and want to attain the eighth note, which is silence or Moksh. I want to reach there as an artist."

Mahima to play Indira Gandhi's cultural czarina

Actress Mahima Chaudhry has been roped in to play late cultural activist and author Pupul Jayakar, who was known as India's "czarina of culture", in the film Emergency.

"Pupul was a very close friend of (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi's and also wrote her autobiography," said Mahima.

"Mrs Gandhi confided in Pupul her darkest secrets. This makes her character a very important person in the film."

Mandakini makes comeback with son's music video

Mandakini, who became famous with her debut film Ram Teri Ganga Maili and then courted notoriety by associating herself with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, is making a comeback to the entertainment world through the music video Maa O Maa.

The former actress features in it alongside her son Rabbil Thakur, actress Babita Banerjee and child artists Simran and Chirag.

Mandakini, who became a follower of the Dalai Lama in 1990 and has been teaching Tibetan yoga, quit Bollywood following the 1996 film Zordaar.

Shraddha breezes through psychiatrist role in Tamil debut

Mumbai-born actress Shraddha Das, who is making her debut in Tamil cinema with Arrtham, says her role of a psychiatrist was easy to play.

"I cannot understand a single word of Tamil," she said.

"Yet it was easy for me to do this role as I have a degree in psychology and journalism."

Insecurity prevents Tanishaa from succeeding in Bollywood

Tanishaa Mukerji (right) made her Bollywood debut in 2003. But her film career has not bloomed like her sister Kajol's.

She recently told Bollywood Hungama that Kajol had a different journey and they don't compare themselves with each other.

"I didn't make it because I didn't have a strong sense of self. Maybe I was a little more insecure," she said.