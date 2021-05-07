Make mango ice cream at home

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a cool thing to make at home. There is no cooking and only four ingredients are needed. Preparation time: 10 minutes Freezing time: 7 hours Ingredients: Mango pulp: 2 cups Fresh cream: ½ cup Condensed milk: ½ cup Fresh mango bits: 2 tbsp (You can replace condensed milk with ½ cup chilled full cream milk, sugar and 2 tsp cornflour.) Method: 1) Take the pulp from two or three mangoes and place them in two cups. Use whichever variety of mango is available in shops. I used Alphonso. 2) Place the mango pulp, fresh cream and condensed milk in a mixie jar. 3) Grind this into a smooth paste. Pour it into a container and cover it. Keep this in a freezer for an hour. 4) Take it out and pulse it in the mixie again. 5) Pour this back into the container. 6) Add mango bits and mix well. This step is optional but it will give the ice cream a nice taste. 7) Freeze this for seven hours or overnight. Enjoy homemade ice cream. Notes: a) You can use store-bought mango pulp but then adjust the condensed milk because the pulp contains sugar. b) You can also use whipping cream instead of fresh cream. c) If you are using whipping cream, whip it till it peaks and then proceed. No need to take it out and pulse it after an hour. d) Use ripe mangoes. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com