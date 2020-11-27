Make pongal with quick oats

JEYASHRI SURESH

Oats pongal is a healthy and easy-to-cook South Indian breakfast recipe. It is a simplified version of the rice pongal.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Quick oats: 1 cup Yellow moong dal: 1/4 cup Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp Water: 3 cups Oil: 2 tsp Ghee: 2 tsp Pepper: 1 tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Grated ginger: 2 tsp Cashew nuts: Few Curry leaves: Few Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Cook ¼ cup moong dal in enough water. Add ¼ tsp of turmeric while cooking the dal. 2) Pressure cook till 5-6 whistles. Take it out and mash it well. 3) Dry roast the oats in a pan for a minute. Add 3 cups of water and cook the oats. Quick oats get cooked quickly. 4) Add the cooked moong dal once the oats are cooked. 5) Add 1 tsp ghee and salt and mix well. 6) Pour oil and ghee into a pan and add pepper, cumin seeds, ginger, asafoetida,curry leaves and cashew nuts. Saute till the cashew nuts turn golden brown. 7) Place this along with the oats mixture and mix well. 8) Oats pongal is ready. Serve it hot with a chutney or sambar. I prefer kara (hot and spicy) chutney.

Notes: a) I used quick-cooking oats. b) Always serve oats pongal hot.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com