Make your perfume last all day

A perfume is an essential part of dressing up. Studies confirm that we feel more confident if the final touches of our routine is a spritz of lingering perfume.

However, often we feel that our perfume doesn't last long enough. The fragrance disappears in a few hours.

Why does this happen?

Here are a few tips to keep you smelling gorgeous all day.

Dab your perfume right after a shower: Our skin tends to hold onto some moisture right after a shower. This moisture helps lock the fragments that extend the perfume's longevity. Moisturise your skin: It is best to moisturise your skin before spraying a perfume. Moisturised skin tends to stick to the fragrance better than dry skin.

Moisturise a certain spot, such as your wrists or neck, and then spray the perfume. Concentrated perfumes: Different concentration levels make perfumes last for different periods of time.

A higher concentrated perfume like Eau de Parfum or Ittra will last longer.

Lower concentrated perfumes like Eau de Cologne or Eau de Toilette tend to last for a lesser time.

Check the concentration percentage: Eau de Cologne: 2 to 8 per cent. Eau de Toilette: 8-15 per cent Eau de Parfum: 15-25 per cent Ittra/Attar: 100 per cent. Consider the weather: It is best to use Eau-de-Parfums and attars in tropical climate since the scent will remain longer. Use the pulse points: There are certain pulse points on our body that are considered warm.

These points are: Behind the ears, collar bone, inside of the wrists, inside of the elbows, shoulders, navel, behind the knees and ankles.

These pulse points help diffuse the fragrance better and allow you to smell lovely all day. Right way to use your perfume: Videos frequently show fragrances being dabbed on the wrists and the wrists being rubbed against one another.

Do not do that.

Wrist rubbing accelerates the process of evaporation and removes the top notes and part of the middle notes.

If you want your perfume to last longer, apply it to the pulse points and then let them evaporate at a sweet pace.

Indo-Asian News Service