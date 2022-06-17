Man and dog movie moves chief minister to tears

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (left) got emotional after watching the Kannada movie 777 Charlie, which celebrates the bond between a man and his dog.

He was seen wiping his tears as he came out of the theatre on Monday.

The movie reminded Mr Bommai of Snooby, his family's pet dog that died last year.

"There have been movies about dogs but this one has synchronisation with emotions and animals," he said.

"The dog expresses its emotions through its eyes. The movie is good and everyone should watch it.

"The love between man and dog is the best example of pure and unconditional love."

On social media, images of the chief minister weeping at the screening were shared along with photos of him in tears after his dog Snooby's death. There were also photos of Mr Bommai hugging and kissing his pet's garlanded body.

Snooby died in July last year, before Mr Bommai replaced Mr BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister.

Snooby's death affected Mr Bommai, who has shed tears more than once at the memory. A few months after its death, Mr Bommai broke down during an interview when visuals of the funeral were shown.

The chief minister was singing praises of the movie's protagonist Rakshit Shetty and the makers of the film.

The movie effectively portrayed the sensitive and emotional relationship between a man and a dog, he said.

Mr Bommai added that he would discuss with experts and launch an initiative to take care of stray dogs.

"There is a proposal to formulate a special programme to encourage dog trainers," he said.

"We should encourage adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected."

Speaking about the film, the chief Minister said: "Director Kiran succeeded in presenting the emotional bond of the man-dog relationship. Rakshit Shetty's performance is stupendous. It is a great film.

"We are proud that Kannada movies are attaining international fame, with films like 777 Charlie and KGF 2."

Directed by K. Kiranraj, 777 Charlie is an adventure comedy drama. It also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha.

Produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios, 777 Charlie was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Indo-Asian News Service