JEYASHRI SURESH

If you are searching for an easy dessert recipe, this Marie biscuit pudding is a perfect choice. It is simple to prepare and the ingredients are easily available.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: Nil

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Crushed Marie biscuits: 2 cups Whipping cream: 1 cup Condensed milk: 3 tbsp Vanilla essence: 1 tsp

Method: 1) Crush the Marie biscuits into a slightly coarse powder. 2) 1 cup of chilled whipping cream in a wide bowl. 3) Add 3 tbsp of condensed milk. 4) Add 1 tsp of vanilla essence. Whip this in an electric beater till you get soft peaks. Do not over beat, or else it will become butter. 5) Assemble this in a serving glass bowl. 6) Layer one portion with 3 tbsp of crushed Marie biscuits and top it with whipped cream. 7) Add 3 tbsp of crushed biscuits. 8) Top it again with whipped cream. Drizzle a few crushed biscuits on the topmost layer. You can add chocolate shavings or chocolate chips too. 9) Cover it with a cling wrap or aluminium foil. 10) Keep it in the refrigerator for four hours or overnight.

Enjoy it cold.

Notes: a) You can add 1 tbsp cocoa powder to the whipping cream and then whip it. b) Digestive biscuits also work well for this pudding

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com