masala chat

People now consider Sunil an actor

'TikTok Ki Madhubala' becomes Internet sensation

A woman named Priyanka Kandwal has grabbed the spotlight on social media platforms such as Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram for her resemblance to iconic Bollywood actress Madhubala.

She can be seen lip-syncing to songs picturised on the late actress - such as "Haal kaisa hai janaab ka", "Achha ji main haari" and "Dekhne Mein Bhola Hai"on Tik Tok.

Various videos of Priyanka lip-syncing has gone viral.

Soon after, fans began calling her "TikTok ki Madhubala".

Gul poses in 18-year-old dress

Gul Panag has posted a photo of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram.

The actor wanted to make the point that the whole idea of not repeating a dress doesn't quite matter to her.

"Down with those who say you can't repeat a dress. This dress is 18 years old. And I've been repeating it for a while," she wrote in the caption.

Ileana yearns for role in romantic music video

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is eager to feature in a romantic music video.

The actress expressed her desire on Instagram along with a photo in a blue off-shoulder bikini top with her hair let loose.

She captioned the snapshot: "Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video."

Fans immediately flooded the post with comments such as "Looking hot", "Very beautiful", "Gorgeous", "You are my favourite" and "I love you".

Nazriya to feature in Valimai?

From the time the title of Ajith's upcoming Tamil film was announced as Valimai, speculation about its cast has been rampant.

The latest talk is that Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim will be a part of the film, reported the Times of India.

Ajith is set to play a police officer. A source told the Times of India: "The title Valimai aptly conveys the salient aspects of Ajith's role and the mood of the script. Also, titles starting with V have been propitious for the actor."

Rukmini 'very different' from Mouni

In the film Made In China, actress Mouni Roy plays a Gujarati girl named Rukmini. Being a Bengali, was it tough for Mouni to learn Gujarati?

"It was difficult," said Mouni. "(But) what's the point of doing different films if you don't get to play different characters?

"I am a typical Bengali and very animated and she is completely not like me. So, it was an experience."

People now consider Sunil an actor

Sunil Grover credits Salman Khan-starrer Bharat for helping him get out of the comedy genre and says people now consider him an actor - and not just a comedian.

"I give credit to the team behind the film," he said. "I had made an impression doing comedy, but they took a chance on me and gave me this opportunity.

"After this, I have started getting the kind of roles which are not only restricted to comedy. The perception of me has changed and people now consider me an actor."

Vaani admires Ranveer and Sushant's 'good bodies'

Actress Vaani Kapoor says her Befikre co-star Ranveer Singh (below) and Shuddh Desi Romance co-star Sushant Singh Rajput "have good bodies".

The actress made the confession on the VOOT show Work It Up.

When host Sophie Choudry asked her to choose between Ranveer and Sushant, Vaani said: "Oh God! Ye comparison.

"I think both of them must be putting in equal amount of hard work and I feel both have really good bodies."