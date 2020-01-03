masala chat

Padma mistaken for Priyanka

India-born supermodel Padma Lakshmi (left) was recently mistaken for actress Priyanka Chopra by a New York magazine and she had a witty yet fitting response to address it.

The blatant mix-up happened when The New Yorker tagged an Instagram photo of Padma as Priyanka in a post featuring celebrities' favourite cartoons from the magazine.

Padma posted a screen shot of the since deleted error with a caption intentionally tagging The New Yorker as The New York Daily News.

She wrote: "Thank you to the illustrious "@nydailynews" for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #JustIndianThings."

Aari changes name to Aari Arujuna

Aari has changed his name to Aari Arujuna.

The Tamil actor, who made his film debut with Rettaisuzhi but had his breakthrough with Nedunchaalai, made the announcement on his micro-blogging page.

He said he will be using the new name from Jan 1.

Janhvi finds Gunjan biopic 'pure, honest'

Janhvi Kapoor, who has wrapped up the shoot of The Kargil Girl, the upcoming bipoic on Gunjan Saxena, feels the film will portray the fighter pilot's life in a pure and honest way.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note: "I feel blessed to have been on this special journey... I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one."

The Kargil Girl is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena and stars Janhvi in the titular role.

Kashmira opts for Tamil tutor

After making an impression with her performance in Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Kashmira Pardeshi has signed for Bobby Simha's next Tamil project, which is helmed by debutant Ramanan Purushothama.

The Mumbai-based actress is quite excited about her Tamil journey and has even begun learning the language.

"Yes, I have a Tamil tutor now," she said. "Since I am always shuttling between cities, I have a phone tutor, who teaches me Tamil over the phone. It goes on for almost an hour now.

"I think its important to learn the language when you do a film in a language you aren't familiar with. It is helping me a great deal."

Pankaj puts work before holiday

Many Bollywood stars were on a short break to celebrate the New Year, but actor Pankaj Tripathi cancelled his year-end vacation to complete assignments in the upcoming films 83 and The Kargil Girl.

"Both 83 and the Gunjan Saxena biopic are projects incredibly close to my heart. A break would have been ideal but both films were pending finish," he said.

"I love the characters and the stories of both these films. It's interesting that I am starting off the new year and the new decade doing what I enjoy the most - movies."

Parth venturing down new path

Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play a gangster in the show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

"I am extremely excited about this new project... it's a gangster-based show from the '90s and my character is inspired by a true story," Parth said.

"I have been known for playing the perfect hero on television. With this show, I am venturing into a completely new territory."

Regina to play astrologer

After the Tamil-Telugu thriller 7, Regina Cassandra has finalised her next Tamil film.

She will be teaming up with Akshara Gowda, who was last seen in Maayavan, for a female-centric film. The project will be helmed by Caarthick Raju of Thirudan Police fame.

"I play an astrologer in the film," said Regina. "When Caarthick narrated the story to me, it connected with me almost instantly and I knew it will be done in a unique way. It's a woman-centric film, so my role is vital to the plot."