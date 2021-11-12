masala chat

Sherlyn demands $13.5m from Shilpa and husband

Actress Sherlyn Chopra (left) has sent a notice to Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra seeking Rs75 crore ($13.5 million) for mental harassment.

This is in response to a defamation suit of Rs50 crore filed by the couple against Sherlyn for making accusations against Raj while she was being investigated by the police in the porn case involving the businessman.

Aetashaa prepared thoroughly for Ahilyabai role Aetashaa Sansgiri, who is playing the titular role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says that she did detailed preparation to bring out the intricacies of the character.

"Since I am not playing a fictional character but rather portraying a legend who changed the course of history, I had to make sure that I got it right," said the actress. "I attended several workshops to learn about the dialect, her mannerisms, understand her thought process and get familiar with the culture.

"I did my own research by searching the web and reading history books. I was also taught specific skills - horse riding, sword fighting - by experts. It took a lot for me to prepare for this character and every moment of it has been so fulfilling and rewarding."

Anusha slams ex-boyfriend

for false narrative Television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar on Friday spoke about truth and lies, taking what appeared to be a jibe at her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

He recently discussed their break-up on Bigg Boss 15.

The actress wrote on Instagram: "I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... And I can rest easy with that."

Hrithik to sing for Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan crooned some lines 10 years ago in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Kites. The action star is now set to sing again in Krrish 4.

"Mostly he will sing. There will be one song for sure," said his father Rakesh Roshan, who is the director of the film.

Neha heartbroken over rejections

Neha Sharma feels heartbroken when she gets rejected after an audition for a film.

"No one takes me seriously as a credible actor because I come from a modelling background," the actress said.

"According to casting directors, I only fit into certain kinds of roles and that is how I get limited.

"No one imagines me in a de-glam role and performance-oriented character."

Nitu learns to fight with Japanese sword Nitu Chandra takes stunts seriously. The actress, who was last seen in the 2017 Tamil film Brahma.com and is now gearing up for the release of her Hollywood movie Never Back Down: Revolt, is also a martial artiste and fitness freak.

"Started my Japanese sword class today," she tweeted on Sunday along with a video. "Love it... sooo much to learn, everyday of life. Gratitude."

In the video, Nitu, who is currently in the United States, is seen coming out of a door and practising punching and kicking with her stunt guru Tony Surphman.

Siddhant wants to be best representative of Uttar Pradesh talent Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will soon be seen in the crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2, wants to represent talent that exists in Uttar Pradesh.

The actor hails from Ballia and is keen to make the town and state proud of his achievements.

"I'm hungry to be one of the best actors," he said.

"I have miles to go and I'm willing to learn every single day because that's what will help me realise my goal."