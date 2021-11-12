masala chat

Pooja Batra (seen with Hollywood legend Al Pacino in the photo).PHOTOS: IANS

Vicky and Katrina get engaged

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly had a private roka ceremony (where the bride and groom formally accept each other) during Deepavali.

It took place at the Mumbai home of filmmaker Kabir Khan, whom Katrina considers her brother.

Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle were at the event, while Vicky's side included mother Veena, father and renowned action director Sham Kaushal and brother and actor Sunny.

The big buzz now is that Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot in Rajasthan next month.

Abarnathi to star in fantasy film

Actress Abarnathi will play the lead role in the Tamil fantasy film Mayaputhagam, which revolves around cobras.

"I wanted someone who had a classical look and can also do action," said director Rama Jayaprakash.

"I was also looking for an actress who could capture the body language of a cobra. We did a test shoot with several actresses and Abarnathi performed the best."

Athiya, Rahul make relationship public

On actress Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, cricketer K.L. Rahul made their relationship official with a loved-up post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my (love emoji) @athiyashetty," Rahul captioned the photo.

Athiya and Rahul have often been spotted together.

However, they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 pair to host contest for daring lovers

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will tell audiences across India about their passionate romantic angle in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 through a contest.

The actors will talk to daring lovers who have moved mountains for their beloved.

"I'm really excited that we will now get a chance to know some really endearing, fearless love stories of real people through a nationwide contest where people will get a chance to talk to us and share their most special memories of being in love," said Siddhant.

Janhvi celebrates sister's birthday at new house

Janhvi Kapoor has a new address in Juhu, Mumbai.

The Bollywood actress made that known last Friday when she held a rooftop 21st birthday bash for her sister Khushi (left), who will make her Bollywood debut soon.

The private party was attended by Khushi's close friends and a handful of Bollywood celebrities.

Madhuri applauds son's hair donation

Madhuri Dixit has applauded her younger son's decision to donate his hair on India's National Cancer Awareness Day (Nov 7).

"Not all heroes wear capes… But mine did," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video which showed her son's hair being shorn.

"Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision."

Pooja's not been sitting and eating potatoes

Pooja Batra (seen with Hollywood legend Al Pacino in the photo), whose work credit includes several Bollywood and Hollywood projects, is awaiting the release of her next Hindi film Squad, which will premiere on Zee5 today.

It marks her first Bollywood project after 2017's Mirror Game.

The actress told Hindustan Times that she had not been idle for the past four years.

"I have been doing a lot of work in America," she said. "I have been working on my craft and haven't just been sitting and eating potatoes."