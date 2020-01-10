Masala Chat

Vijay now highest-paid Tamil actor

Vijay will be paid a staggering Rs100 crore to act in Sun Pictures' next Tamil film project, according to media reports.

This makes him the highest-paid Tamil actor.

For his new release Darbar, Rajinikanth was reportedly paid Rs90 crore.

Acid attack survivor Lakshmi's dream was to be singer

Acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal (left with director Meghna Gulzar), whose life has inspired Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Chhapaak, has revealed that her dream was to become a singer and participate in the reality TV show Indian Idol.

"I had left my home to participate in Indian Idol because it was my dream to come and sing on this stage, but this unfortunate event (the acid attack) delayed my dream," she said on the show recently.

"Even today my dream is alive and today, because of this movie and the love of all my well-wishers, I am on this stage of Indian Idol."

Priyanka moves away as Nick tries to kiss her

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, made a stylish appearance at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

While the actress looked stunning in a pink off-shoulder gown with a diamond necklace, Nick chose to wear a double-breasted jacket over a blue shirt.

But there was an awkward movement as the couple were asked to kiss for the cameras. Even as Nick readily leant forward, Priyanka moved away. She quickly made up for the embarrassment by kissing him and wiping her lipstick off his lips. She later explained that she was being cautious about "ruining his lips".

Mum inspired Rahman's iconic song

Music maestro A.R. Rahman, who turned 53 on Monday, has delivered multiple chartbusters in his career spanning over two decades. However, it is the patriotic song "Maa tujhe salaam" from the 1997 album Vande Mataram that holds a special place in his life.

He revealed that the song is devoted to his mother Kareema Begum, who has been pivotal in nurturing his success.

"I was very objective, thinking whether patriotism will work or not," he said " So, I was like, forget about the country, let's do it as a personal song - like singing a song for one's mother. That's how it was created."

Ranveer to Kapil: Now it's our turn to make you proud

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh wished Kapil Dev on his 61st birthday on Monday and said that now it is his turn to make the former India cricket team captain proud with the upcoming film 83.

Ranveer said on Instagram: "Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way... You made us proud. Now it's our turn... @83thefilm."

The film portrays Kapil's captaincy in leading India to victory in the 1983 World Cup final. Ranveer enacts Kapil's role.

Shilpa masters Mayurasana

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty keeps experimenting with yoga asanas.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to report that she has nailed the Mayurasana (peacock pose).

"It is an advanced yoga asana that improves digestion and focus," she wrote. "When you can start balancing your entire body weight on your palms, it helps build your self-confidence too!"

Trolls call Vaani 'manly, malnourished'

Vaani Kapoor sure knows how to deal with trolls. The actress shut down two who tried to make fun of her physique by commenting on her latest Instagram post.

In the photo, she is seen wearing a gym outfit and taking a selfie in front of a mirror. She captioned it: "Back to the grind."

One user called her "manly", but she hit back with: "@sha3ank I hope you're aware your nothing but an attention seeker .. but there is still time, don't go all hopeless on yourself, you still can get necessary help."

When another Instagram user commented, "Suffering from Malnutrition are ya?," she asked him to find "something productive to do in life".

She wrote: "@silly_point12.. Please stop being harsh on your self, life is so much better.. stop reflecting hate."