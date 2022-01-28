masala chat

Shilpa's rapping skills shock Badshah

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty left rapper Badshah amused after she rapped a few lines for him on the ninth season of the show India's Got Talent.

"Did you see my hidden talent? Shilpa asked, after singing a few lines from the song Kar Gayi Chull. A not-so-impressed Badshah replied: "Should have remained hidden."

Lydian becomes Ilaiyaraaja's 'first and only' student

Lydian Nadhaswaram, who has wowed the world with his amazing music skills, announced on Monday that he has become top South Indian music director Ilaiyaraaja's "first and only" student.

The 17-year-old, who made India proud by winning the CBS talent show The World's Best in 2019, tweeted: "He teaches me every day with so much love and care.., need all your blessings too."

Lydian, who hails from Chennai, can play as many as 14 instruments, including the drums, tabla, guitar and piano.

Priyanka-Nick want more kids

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her American pop star husband Nick Jonas hope to have "at least two children".

The duo announced the arrival of their first child, reportedly a baby girl, via surrogate last Saturday.

An insider told US Weekly that the new parents are keen to have even more children in future.

Samantha wows fans with skiing skills

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is holidaying with her friends in Switzerland, has impressed fans with the skiing skills that she has acquired in a short time.

She posted a photo and a video of herself skiing on Instagram and wrote: "Skiing ain't easy but it sure is fun. Leave your ego at home they said... no truer words have been spoken."

Saqib and sister Huma 'very competitive'

Saqib Saleem and his sister Huma Qureshi have been in the film business for about a decade. The pair have seen challenges, successes and failures but are always motivated to keep going.

Saqib told the Entertainment Times: "Huma and I have always had this. When she takes time to achieve something, I usually take longer than her to cross that mark. But I hope it doesn't take me too long (in future).

"I love my sister, but I am very competitive with her."

Unni clarifies why Manju deleted promo post

Actor Unni Mukundan has expressed support to actress Manju Warrier, after she was trolled for deleting a post she put up to promote his Malayalam film Meppadiyan.

He posted on Instagram: "A goodwill post by Manju Warrier is making unwanted news... I was informed in advance by (her) social media team that (it) will be removed after a week. So we don't see any issue here."

Vidyut shows how six people can lift a person with just two fingers each

Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who has been named among the world's 10 People You Don't Want To Mess With, has shared a jaw-dropping video showcasing how six people can lift a person using just two fingers each.

Vidyut, who features among the six, says in the clip: "There has to be six people, with a distance of this much (shows through hand gesture) all breathing together."

He captioned it: "6 people... 2 fingers each... One breath #kalaripayattu Explain the science."