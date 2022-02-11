masala chat

Erica body-shamed in South film industry

Actress Erica Fernandes has opened up about getting body-shamed when she starred in South Indian movies.

"I was very skinny compared to whatever they expected a South actress to be," she said in a recent interview.

"They wanted voluptuous women, so they used to stuff me. I used to wear a lot of padding and I felt very, very bad because it's uncomfortable and disrespectful."

Isha makes self-love a priority

Isha Koppikar Narang will be taking time off from her busy schedule to engage in some self-love this Valentine's Day.

The actress said it is a huge priority.

"If I am not at my best and don't care for myself, I would be burnt out and won't be able to help those that I am accountable for," she said.

"Just being with oneself and spending time forgiving oneself can be a form of self-love. Let's care for the community but first we should be perfectly fine."

Tovino thrilled that engineering paper's questions linked to film Engineer-turned-actor

Tovino Thomas was thrilled to learn that a test paper for second-year students of mechanical engineering at the Mar Athanasius College of Engineering in Kothamangalam, Kerala, carried questions based on his superhit Malayalam movie Minnal Murali.

Prof Kurian Joseph, who set the paper where all the 15 questions were creatively linked to scenes from Minnal Murali, said: "The idea was to bring in a little fun element in an otherwise tedious exam and pique the curiosity of the students to motivate them to understand the concepts behind the questions."

Simbu's inspiring body transformation video

Tamil film star Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, has released an inspiring video showing his body transformation.

From eating five briyanis a day to opting for a vegetarian diet, it reveals how he has turned himself around to stay fit.

His daily routine includes staying on his feet for eight hours, walking, weight training, swimming, sports, cardio exercises, a lot of rest and nutritious meals. He lost up to 15kg as a result.

Taapsee receives Franka's support

Taapsee Pannu (right) has been receiving praise from celebrities and fans for her acting in the recently released film Looop Lapeta.

It included an Instagram message from Hollywood star Franka Potente (left), who appeared in Tom Tykwer's 1998 cult classic Run Lola Run, of which Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation.

"I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years," said Franka. "I am honoured. I think it's really cool... Good luck, Taapsee, you'll be amazing."

Varun welcomes furry companion

Bollywood's young comedy king Varun Sharma was gifted a shih tzu pup by his mother on his birthday last Friday.

"All my childhood, I had been after my mother to get me a puppy," he said. "She would say that when I am able to shoulder responsibility she would get me one.

"This time, when I got home and found this little ball of energy running towards me, I felt the happiest I have ever been. I know I am ready to be a pet parent."

Shah Rukh's daughter to make Bollywood debut?

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana was snapped outside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office in Mumbai on Monday and fans are speculating that she might be starring in Zoya's next film.

Many of them are eagerly waiting for Suhana's film debut. According to reports, Zoya's next film is an adaptation of Archie Comics and Suhana is expected to feature in it along with Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.