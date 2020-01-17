masala chat

Mohan records Laal Singh Chaddha title song

Mohan Kannan, the lead vocalist of the rock band Agnee, has recorded the title song of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

The song marks his return as a playback singer and reunites him with composer Pritam.

"(Lyricist) Amitabh (Bhattacharya) has written and encapsulated the whole story in the song beautifully," said Mohan. "This is gold."

Telugu star yet to get 'great' Bollywood offer

His 2008 Telugu film Parugu was remade in Hindi as Heropanti. Many of his films have been dubbed in Hindi. Yet, Telugu star Allu Arjun is yet to get a "great" Bollywood offer.

He told IANS: "Yeah, a full-fledged Hindi film is something that I am interested in. I think any south Indian actor would be interested because it (Bollywood) is such a big industry and a new terrain to explore.

"I think it's about the right project and director with the right team. We keep getting something or the other, but nothing great."

Bollywood man inspires Kangana to consider marriage

Kangana Ranaut has revealed that a Bollywood man has inspired her to get married.

"I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level," the actress told the Deccan Chronicle.

"However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (director, screenwriter and lyricist and husband of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of her upcoming film Panga) and noticing them so amicable and loving, my opinion on marriage has changed.

"He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now."

Kangana also revealed her dream man: "He should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome) and more talented than me."

Rahman scores music for Kaveri's new song

Music maestro A.R. Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur.

Titled Reminisce, the song is about a severed relationship which is beyond the point of redemption.

Kaveri, daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, did the song for Sweden and United States label SNAFU. Rahman did the musical arrangement.

How much is Taimur's nanny paid?

How much is the nanny of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's toddler son, paid?

When Bollywood website pinkvilla.com asked Kareena if it is as much as Rs150,000 ($2,900) a month, her reply was non-committal: "Really? But like I said, I don't talk shop."