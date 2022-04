Pawan set to fight 1,000 men in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The buzz around the period-thriller Hari Hara Veera Mallu has intensified following the news that Telugu star Pawan Kalyan will fight 1,000 men in a scene.

The war sequence will involve high-octane action and Pawan, who will play a warrior, is training intensively in combat fighting.