masala chat

Malaika nails new yoga pose

Fitness freak Malaika Arora has nailed the modified reclined pigeon pose. She is also encouraging fans to learn the yoga posture.

"One of my biggest fitness rules is, holiday or no holiday, workout shouldn't stop," she wrote on Instagram. "Find some time to squeeze some sort of workout in your schedule."

Amala to play Parveen Babi in web series?

Amala Paul is reportedly set to act as seventies Bollywood star Parveen Babi in a biographical web series to be produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's banner Vishesh Films.

Last December, filmmaker Mahesh announced that he would make a "dramatic web-series" based on the relationship between a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the seventies.

The buzz is that the series is based on his rumoured romance with Babi.

Bharti has fun flirting with stars

Comedienne Bharti Singh is happily married to writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but she admits that she has fun flirting with top stars such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar on screen.

She said: "He (Haarsh) knows that I am an artiste and I know my limit. I have never crossed the limit. It is a lot of fun to flirt with them (the stars).

"Girls are jealous of me. They say that they crave to get a glimpse of Salman (right) but I go about kissing him."

Kajol teams up with Shruti

Kajol has acted in only two Tamil movies - Minsara Kanavu and VIP 2. But she has always been popular with Tamil fans.

The Bollywood actress is now teaming up with Shruti Haasan for a short film titled Devi which will be directed by debutante Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment.

Devi also has Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama in an all-female cast.

Lizaa loves Goa's vibe

Actor-performer Lizaa Malik calls Goa her "spirit place".

"I absolutely love the vibe there," she said after a visit to the seaside state recently.

"The music, the food, the atmosphere, the people and the beaches are lovely and I always seem to not get enough of it."

"It's one of my most favourite places in India."

Telugu remake of Pink starts rolling

Pawan Kalyan, who is returning to acting after a two-year break, will star in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink.

Shooting began in Hyderabad on Monday.

The yet-untitled project will be directed by Venu Sriram and also features Anjali and Nivetha Thomas.

Bollywood doesn't excite Priyadarshan

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, who returns to Hindi cinema after seven years with Hungama 2, says he kept away from Bollywood because there was not much scope for experimentation.

In the past seven years, he has directed Geethaanjali, Oppam and Aamayum Muyalum in Malayalam and Tamil films Nimir and Sometimes.

"I take cinema in the South seriously," he said.

"I don't put seriousness in Bollywood movies. Because in Bollywood, people want entertainment even if it has no meaning."