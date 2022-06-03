masala chat

Aamir's sister Nikhat to make TV debut

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat has joined the cast of the TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery.

"I am excited to make my debut on the small screen. It's an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewer's heart," she said.

Nikhat has featured in films such as Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and Tanhaji. She has also been producing films and shows for a long time.

She even helped her father Tahir Hussain produce Tum Mere Ho, which also featured her brother.

Amitabh's granddaughter sheds light on menstrual hygiene

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda (left) marked the World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28 by painting a mural on a wall at Ghatkopar East in Mumbai.

Sharing a video of her effort on Instagram, she wrote: "Just us, out here painting a wall mural. This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period-friendly."

Navya is co-founder of Aara Health, which is a women's health platform aimed at building awareness and services around feminine health in India.

Fan walks 264km to meet Ram Charan

Cinema-crazy Jairaj came up with a unique idea to honour his idol, Telugu star Ram Charan, last Sunday.

He walked all the way from Gadwal, a city in Telangana, to Hyderabad, a distance of 264km, and presented the actor with a painting and bags of rice harvested from his field.

Rakhi's boyfriend wants her to cover up

Dancer, model, actress and talk show host Rakhi Sawant, 43, recently flew to Dubai with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani to meet his family - a gesture she said proved his seriousness about their relationship.

But she revealed that Adil's family was not in favour of their relationship and Adil, who lives in Bengaluru and is six years younger than Rakhi, said Rakhi should wear clothes that were "less glamorous and more covered".

"Adil bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he gave me a BMW. But my treasure is his love," Rakhi told E Times.

"His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me... or else why would he introduce his love to his family so soon?"

Saif's son to debut with Hridayam remake

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim may soon make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Hridayam, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Hridayam, which featured Malayalam star Mohanlal's son Pranav, is being remade into Hindi by Karan Johar and Star Studios.

"It is the best project for Ibrahim's launch. For some time now, Karan has been looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam, of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood, is just right for Ibrahim," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

South saves Sonu from doing bad Hindi films

Actor Sonu Sood says working in south Indian films saves him from doing "bad Hindi films".

"I have always been choosy with my scripts, whether I do Tamil, Telugu or Hindi films," he told The Indian Express.

"South saves me from not doing bad Hindi films. There comes a phase when you think you're doing a film just for the sake of being seen in a big film. South helps me stay away from that."

Sussanne's pet name for Hrithik's girlfriend

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has an adorable nickname for his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba recently posted a boomerang video of herself on Instagram and captioned it: "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts."

Sussanne then called the the young actress "Sabooo" in the comment section.