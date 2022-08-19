masala chat

Amala plays police surgeon in thriller

Amala Paul will play a police surgeon in the Tamil investigative venture Cadaver, which will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from today.

"Cadaver is the most interesting character I have played," said the actress.

"The voice of the story is intense and demands a more consistent and serious approach to the role."

Nyrraa gives Harsh a good scare

Actor Harsh Rajput says his co-star Nyrraa Banerji played a prank on him that left him petrified after a shoot for the TV show Pishachini.

After the shoot in a forest in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, Harsh decided to explore the area after dark. He saw someone standing at a distance and heard a voice. When he turned around, he came face to face with Nyrraa, who was standing there in a black costume and laughing.

"Nyrraa appeared like a ghost and scared me," said Harsh. "It was the most terrifying yet fun prank anyone has played on me."

Madhubala's sister wants makers of late actress' biopic to seek approval

Late cinema icon Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan is preparing to co-produce a biopic on Madhubala along with a top studio. But she is "unhappy that certain individuals are also producing a film on my sister's life without permission from me".

"I request them not to indulge in any such adventure or I will leave no stone unturned and take the sternest possible legal action," she said.

Madhur has requested actors, producers and others not to be a part of Madhubala-related projects that are not authorised by her.

Sonalee's wedding to air as documentary

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni's wedding is set to be turned into a documentary - the first time in the history of Marathi entertainment that the wedding ceremony of a celebrity will be showcased to the audience.

Sonalee, known for her roles in Natarang, Ajintha and Jhimma, tied the knot with UK-based finance professional Kunal Benodekar on May 7 last year in London. The wedding was a hush-hush affair and became public only after a few photos appeared on social media.

"Kunal and I want to share this memorable day of our lives with our fans and well-wishers," said Sonalee. "I was humbled by the congratulatory messages that flooded in and felt it was only right that we shared this experience with people who have made me who I am today."

Taapsee says her sex life too dull for Koffee With Karan

Taapsee Pannu hasn't been invited to appear on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan and the actress believes it is because "my sex life is not interesting enough".

Karan has come under fire from his guests, including Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, and critics for asking probing questions about the sex lives of celebrities.

Tabu models Telangana's traditional weaves

The handloom industry in Telangana occupies a unique place in India for its exclusive art and artefacts.

On National Handlooms Day on Aug 7, actress Tabu took to the catwalk to showcase the region's designs.

There were 26 models at the show but the showstopper was Tabu, who was draped in a traditional gharara, a short kurta and dupatta.

Shefali overwhelmed by

rave reviews of Darlings Shefali Shah has impressed viewers with her performance in the Alia Bhatt-led dark comedy drama Darlings. Even critics have praised her for the way she played the character Shamsunnisa.

The actress herself feels it was yet another display of her repertoire of skills.

"With such great stories, each piece of content this year has made me want to work 10 times more," she said.

"I am so happy the audience is embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love."