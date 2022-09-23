masala chat

Govind juggles six different characters

Veteran actor Govind Namdev is shooting for five projects back to back - including movies Sam Bahadur, Gandhi Talks and Bombay Don - and enjoying the act of juggling the different characters.

"I have been juggling six different characters for the last six months. Every four days, I shoot for a different character in a completely different genre. I'm really enjoying the invigorating transition from one character to another."

Cricketer Harbhajan's wife returns to acting

Actress Geeta Basra, the wife of cricketer Harbhajan Singh, will make a comeback to films after six years.

Last seen in films such as Bhaiyyaji Superhit and Second Hand Husband, Geeta star in the movie Notary opposite noted Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

"I am shooting even during Deepavali, so I made it a point that we go on a family holiday and make the most of it," she said from Dubai, where she is spending time with her husband and two children.

Naga Shaurya on seven-day walkathon to promote film

Embarking on padayatra (walkathon) is a norm among India politicians. But in a first for the film industry, Telugu actor Naga Shaurya has hit the road on foot to promote his movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari.

The seven-day walkathon from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam is aimed at drawing crowds to the movie, which will release in theatres today.

Fanboy moment for Neeraj

Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav was on cloud nine after he wrote a song for music director A.R. Rahman and sang it in the Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu.

He posted a photo of himself (centre) with director Gautham Vasudev Menon and A.R. Rahman on Instagram and wrote: "Dreams do come true! During my speech at the film's audio launch, I sang a verse dedicated to A.R. Rahman in his presence. Next thing I know, I'm sitting with the legend himself in his studio and making this track! True fanboy moment!"

AR Rahman's concert organiser makes history with aerial announcement

The organiser of an AR Rahman concert in Malaysia entered the Malaysia Book of Records after he announced the event from 3,000m. DMY Creation chairman Mohamed Yusoff jumped off a helicopter to make the announcement.

The concert by the Mozart of Madras will take place on Jan 28, 2023, at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Rashmika goes gaga over Delhi food

South actress Rashmika Mandanna loved the delicious food of New Delhi during her recent visit to the city to promote her movie GoodBye.

She posted a photo of herself at a table laden with food on a table and wrote: "When in Dilli... let's hog on dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab... Okay I ordered a lot!

"Thank you, Delhi... you were too sweet! Next time, let's go for a momo date."

Housewife becomes first winner on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Kavita Chawla, a housewife from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, became the first crorepati (winner of Rs10 million or $176,734) in the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

"The journey from registration to the hot seat is not easy and is tedious," said the 45-year-old who accomplished the feat in 21 years and 10 months.

"I plan to invest the money in my son's future because I want him to study and grow, and make the country proud. As for me, I want to travel across India and experience its beauty."