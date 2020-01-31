masala chat

Tamil rapper Shan to tour India

Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul will perform in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai in February.

The rapper caught the attention of many Indians with his "Mrithangam Raps" series last year. He also directed six music videos.

"This tour (OH GAWD) very much feels like a homecoming to me," said Shan.

"To re-connect with my South Asian community and build with an audience that has been supporting me for a long time means everything to me."

Ayushmann in peppy dance number

Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight of "Gabru", the first track to be launched from the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The song is a recreated version of the Yo Yo Honey Singh hit of the same name.

Ayushmann and Jitendra play on-screen lovers in the film, which aims at being a quirky comedy centred on homosexuality and the societal taboos around it.

Kabir Bedi's granddaughter makes Bollywood debut

Continuing with the shower of star kids in Bollywood, Pooja Bedi's daughter and Kabir Bedi's granddaughter Alaya Furniturewalla will make her silver screen debut with the Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, which is set for release today.

The 22-year-old told Filmfare: "I got rejected several times and was lucky enough to bag this film... But just because I'm privileged, it doesn't mean that I'm not going to do what I love and work hard for it."

Rap song about unity through railways

Hindi rap song "Bhartiya rail" sheds light on unity within diverse India through the railways.

It has been conceptualised and written by MassQline and Jatin.

"Jatin and I have found train journeys symbolic of people from all walks of life coming together and always wanted to create a song reflecting this," said MassQline. "I feel a train journey in India can give one a glance of the entire country in a few hours - it is like a collection of short stories, every corner you see has a tale to tell."

Sharvari overwhelmed with fans' response

Debutante Sharvari Wagh is overwhelmed with the response she has received for her performance in The Forgotten Army. She calls it a moment of validation.

"I feel over the moon that critics and audiences are appreciating my performance," she said.

"All the preparation and hard work that I have put in is in front of people and I'm delighted with the response.

"For a young actor like me, this moment of validation is so important because it assures me that I am moving in the right direction."

Sunny has no ego, will serve tea

Actress Sunny Leone says she has no ego and will serve tea to anyone on her films' sets.

"I will do it," she said. "For me, everyone is equal, until they show me that they are not a nice person."

The former adult film star is now a popular Bollywood actress. She is also a mother.

"Most of the things I do are against social norms whether it's on purpose or not," she said.

"So I just go by what I feel is ideal for me and my family and what I believe in."

Vijay takes on Vijay Sethupathi in fierce fight

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj's new film Master features a huge star cast, including Vijay (right), Vijay Sethupathi (left), Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah.

On Sunday, the makers released a new poster in which Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are seen screaming at each other with blood all over their bodies. It went viral on social media within a few minutes.

The film is reportedly a gangster drama and Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a fierce fight which is going to be a treat for the fans.