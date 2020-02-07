masala chat

Kangana wows with bharatnatyam pose

A new still from the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi defines the film's subject, the late actress and Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, as a dance icon. Kangana is seen in a Bharatanatyam pose.

"Madam J. Jayalalithaa was a great dancer & here presenting you the look of #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalithaa from #Thalaivi," tweeted the film's creative producer Brinda Prasad.

A Twitter user wrote: "Unbelievable transformation." Another user commented: "Queen."

Bhumi eats only homemade food

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has never consulted a dietician or nutritionist and she has always followed one rule - "eating homemade food".

"I have always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never deprived myself from eating ghee, butter, etc, in moderation," she said.

"My mother and I have always followed one thumb rule of 'eating homemade food' which we feel is a masterstroke when one wants to lose weight and stay fit."

Disha sizzles in 'Hui malang'

Actress Disha Patani says her character Sara is ready to unleash "the madness" in the soon-to-be-launched song "Hui malang" from her upcoming film Malang.

She shared a glimpse of her sizzling avatar in the song on social media.

In the photo, she is dressed in black, revealing her perfect figure, with fireworks in the background.

She captioned it: "Sara is ready to unleash the madness. The question is, are you?!"

Lokesh and Kaithi head to Bollywood

Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to be the most sought-after filmmaker in Tamil cinema.

According to media reports, he is all set to foray into Bollywood soon with the Hindi remake of Kaithi. It will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

The cast and crew are expected to be announced shortly.

Losliya is Harbhajan's heroine in Friendship

Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan shot to fame in Tamil Nadu after appearing in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil last year.

The youngster got noticed for her spunk and her chemistry with housemate Kavin.

Losliya has now bagged her first Tamil film.

She will star in Friendship opposite former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

This is a huge break for the TV star who will hope to follow in the footsteps of former Bigg Boss stars Yashika and Oviya who made it big after their stints on the reality show.

Mallika returns to Tamil cinema after a decade

Mallika Sherawat, who was last seen in the Tamil film Dasavatharam alongside Kamal Haasan, is making a comeback to the industry after a decade with the upcoming thriller Pambattam.

Via a poster, the makers confirmed that the North Indian actress will a crucial role. The film stars Jeevan in the lead role.

Pambattam will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.