masala chat

Salman may not return as Bigg Boss host

Salman Khan may not return as the Bigg Boss host next season because he is apparently unhappy with Sidharth Shukla (above) winning season 13.

While netizens started alleging the final result was rigged in favour of Sidharth shortly after he won the show last weekend, according to a report in pinkvilla.com Salman too is upset over the winner. He expressed his disappointment during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as well, the website said.

"The superstar was left angry after the channel decided to pick Sidharth as the winner. The shoot was in fact delayed (the winner was announced only after midnight). Salman has now made it clear to the channel that he won't be a part of the show any longer," a source told pinkvilla.com.

Dhvani's dream is to become India's pop icon

Budding singer Dhvani Bhanushali of "Dilbar" and "Vaaste" fame has tasted success in Bollywood as well as in the pop music scene. That's not the end of her dreams, though. She wants to be "India's pop icon".

"That dream is going to be fulfilled through non-film songs," she said.

"It also gives me a chance to feature in my own videos. The songs will be associated with my own face and name instead of I being a voice for someone else's face."

Digangana happy to do South Indian films

Digangana Suryavanshi has bagged her fourth South Indian film, SeetiMaarr, and says she is enjoying working in movies from the region.

"I'm very grateful for the love and acceptance I've received," said the actress from Mumbai.

"I want to balance between south Indian and Hindi films."

She made her Bollywood debut with FryDay in 2018 and followed it up with Jalebi.

"I am paired opposite Gopichand sir (actor Tottempudi Gopichand) in the (Telugu film) SeetiMaarr," she said. "I play a quirky and energetic news channel anchor. It has been a very pleasant experience, happy to work with him."

Kavita happy to play mom

Most actresses don't like the "mommy" tag, but Kavita Ghai is happy playing a mother in the TV show Kartik Purnima as well as the latest release Love Aaj Kal.

"I am very happy that I am playing the role of a mother in two places simultaneously," she said.

"I am playing Kartik Aaryan's mother in Love Aaj Kal and Harsh Nagar's mother in Kartik Purnima. I am truly glad that the film and the show are doing well."

Without right timing, comedy becomes tragedy, says Rajpal

Timing is the last word when it comes to comedy, says top Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav.

"Everything depends upon your timing," he said. "That is the most important thing. If your timing is not correct, then comedy will become tragedy.

"You can practise dance, climbing a mountain and action stunts, but to get your timing right you need the power of imagination and an alert mind. Your timing should match your co-actor's efforts and that's the secret to success in a comic role."

Ramya poses troublesome questions in Unhide

Ramya Nambesan, an actress who has taken on only roles with substance, has made her debut as director with the short film Unhide. It poses questions on women's rights and whether they are seen only as sexual objects.

The film has poignant shots of women being harassed and destroyed. Ramya, a Malayali, has also done the voice over in near-perfect Tamil.

Tamil filmmaker to sue the makers of Parasite

Tamil filmmaker P.L.Thenappan (right) is planning to sue the producer of Parasite, which won Best Picture at the recent Oscars, for copying his film.

He has alleged that the Korean film is a rip-off of his Tamil film Minsara Kanna.

"I will file a case with the help of an international lawyer. They have taken my movie plot," he said.

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Minsara Kanna was released in 1999 and stars Vijay.