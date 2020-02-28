masala chat

Big B: Shades help hide facial defects

Sunglasses are amazing, feels Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. He believes shades help a person hide facial defects caused by age.

Big B posted a couple of photographs of him wearing sunglasses on Instagram and wrote: "Buddy, who created this fashion of specs... huh? But whoever did so... did the right thing. All that's not right around the eyes, defects caused by age... get concealed."

Kangana's striking resemblance to Jayalalithaa

Kangana Ranaut's new look as J. Jayalalithaa was released by the makers of Thalaivi on Monday, the 72nd birth anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actress.

Kangana looks almost perfect as Jayalalithaa (right) in the photo. She is seen in a white sari with a red-white-black border, which matches the flag of Jayalalithaa's party, AIADMK. Her hair is tied and she wears a red dot on her forehead along with dazzling studs. Director A.L. Vijay said: "We brought in specialists from the USA to work on Kangana's look. We would like to portray her (Jayalalithaa's) human side without trying to glorify her."

A perfect gentleman when he's not in devil mode

Telugu star Nani turned 36 on Monday and actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a quirky birthday message on Twitter.

She put up a poster of their upcoming film V and wrote: "Happy birthday Naniiiiiiiiiii... The perfect gentleman when he isn't in devil mode... More power to you and everything that you do."

Nani, who made his film debut in 2008, is awaiting the release of the action-thriller V, which will be his 25th film and see him in a negative role for the first time.

India-Nigeria love story

Bollywood and Nollywood, two of the world's biggest movie industries, have joined forces to produce a new movie about an inter-cultural love story.

Titled Namaste Wahala (Hello Trouble), it is directed by businesswoman-turned-filmmaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, who weaves a tale across two diverse and rich cultures - India and Nigeria.

Filmed in a mix of Hindi and Nigeria's pidgin language, the movie will be released in April.

Vijay's son to make debut

Tamil star Vijay's son Jason Sanjay will soon make his debut in Tamil cinema with director A.R. Murugadoss, according to the Times of India.

Murugadoss' last film Darbar with superstar Rajinikanth bombed at the box-office and he has decided to go with a fresh hero for his next film, reported the newspaper. And the director has chosen Vijay's son.

Sanjay, who danced along with Vijay for a song in the 2009 Tamil film Vettaikaran, is learning filmmaking at a university in Canada.

He has directed a few short films.

Vijay's daughter Divya Shasha recently appeared in the climax scene of his film, Theri.