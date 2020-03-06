masala chat

Disha set for more action in Ek Villain sequel

Disha Patani is set for another action-packed outing on the big screen with her next project - the sequel to the 2014 hit Ek Villain.

Reportedly, she will play a character inspired by Rosamund Pike's role in the 2014 Hollywood film Gone Girl.

"Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, 'I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts, kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films, I want to be the hero'," said director Mohit Suri.

Ganesh makes Bollywood debut

Actor Ganesh Venkatram has worked with veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna in over 20 films across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Last week he made his Bollywood debut with Guns Of Banaras.

"I am forever indebted to directors down South who have appreciated my talent and effort,"said Ganesh, who acts as a cocaine-snorting Banarasi gangster in Guns Of Banaras.

"I would not have been able to venture into Bollywood unless I had done credible work."

Kartik, Kiara strike romantic pose surrounded by witches

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are shooting in Jaipur for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, have shared a photograph from the film's set.

In the image, they are seen looking at each other while surrounded by several women with their hair covering their faces.

The actor captioned the image: "Don't be so blinded in love that you don't see the witch."

Shruti admits to plastic surgery

Actress Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram page to slam bodyshaming while admitting that she had gone under the knife.

She said that she neither advocates plastic surgery nor is against it.

Kamal Haasan's daughter said: "I'm happy to say this is my life, my face and yes I've had plastic surgery... It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds."

Sobhita to star in Major

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will play an important role in director Sashi Kiran's Major, a film in Telugu and Hindi inspired by the life of commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life in the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as producer and stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

"My character in Major is impeccably detailed and done with honesty," said Sobhita. "Goodachari, my debut film in Telugu, became a critical and commercial success. So, it is doubly wonderful for me to reunite with the same team for a film as feisty as Major."

Karan shoots audition tape in public toilet

Television actor Karan Tacker shot his audition tape for the upcoming web show Special Ops in a public toilet.

"I gave an audition from the most unexpected place," he said. "I was holidaying in Uttarakhand and there was not enough light in my hotel room. I ended up in a public toilet which has sunlight, shot a self-test and got things rolling."

Karan is an undercover agent in the eight-episode spy-action thriller series.