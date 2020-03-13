masala chat

Kareena seeks right script to work with sister

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking for the right script to work with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor in a film.

"We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script," said Kareena at the special screening of Karisma's debut web series Mentalhood in Mumbai. "We have not liked anything.

"Somebody should come up with a good script, then we will consider."

Dhanush to collaborate with brother

Tamil star Dhanush will collaborate with his brother, director Selvaraghavan, for Pudhupettai 2.

"The next film after NGK that I will be doing is with Dhanush," Selvaraghavan, who made NGK with superstar Suriya last year, said at a college event. "We have decided to do Pudhupettai 2."

Pudhupettai, a 2006 release, traced the journey of a young guy who joins a gang, becomes the leader and then a politician.

Rupali dances barefoot on scorching Sun temple floor

Actress Rupali Ganguly will be seen playing a mother who has the hidden talent of a Kathak dancer in the new show Anupamaa.

To get into the skin of the character, she recently danced barefoot on the scorching floor of the Sun temple in Ahmedabad.

"It might sound a little weird but I love being barefoot," she said. "Although my feet burnt, I enjoyed it so much that I didn't feel any pain and continued giving the shot. I hope audiences love my performance."

Sara slammed for bikini pose with brother

Sara Ali Khan found herself on the receiving end of social media hatred after she posted a birthday wish for brother Ibrahim along with a photo of them holidaying in the Maldives.

Netizens didn't have a problem with her appearing in a bikini, but they didn't approve of her posture. Most felt Ibrahim appears uncomfortable when Sara clasps him.

While a majority blamed stardom for Sara's behaviour, others picked on inadequate parenting.

Acting comes naturally to Shalini

Shalini Pandey, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, says she always wanted to be an actor and that acting comes naturally to her.

"I wanted to be an actress since I was a child," she said. "I have always enjoyed watching people in different situations.

"If I get really fascinated by any character, be it onscreen or offscreen, I tend to subconsciously behave like that person. So, for me, being an actor comes naturally."

Instagram star Shobhita to make Bollywood debut

Instagram sensation Shobhita Rana, who shot to fame in the South following a stint in Tamil and Telugu commercials, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ram Rajya.

Shobhita, who featured in the 2014 Punjabi rom-com Ishq Brandy, plays a pivotal role in Ram Rajya.

"The movie revolves around three central characters and Shobhita is one of them," said director Nitesh Rai.

"Everyone can connect to her character."