masala chat

Dancing removes Dipna's inhibitions

Actress Dipna Patel, an expert in dance forms such as salsa, bachata and jazz, believes that actors should learn the basics of dance as it helps people to become more agile and shun inhibitions.

"I love expressing myself through dance and music," she said. "It's lovely to use all parts of your body to express and tell a story through dance."

Dipna looks up to some of the best dancers in the industry.

"In terms of expressions, I have absolutely loved Madhuri Dixit and Govinda," she said. "Among the current ones, I really like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It's a joy to watch them dance."

Dulquer teams up with Kajal, Aditi in new Tamil film

Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in a new Tamil film.

Titled Hey Sinamika, it is Jio Studios' first Tamil project.

Directed by top choreographer Brindha Gopal, the romantic comedy is about a couple whose outrageous plans to separate lead to hilarious consequences.

Manushi wants to contribute to portrayal of strong Indian women

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the historic drama Prithviraj, wants to contribute her bit towards the portrayal of strong Indian women in cinema.

"It is a huge honour for me and I'm giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences," she said.

"I'd want to contribute towards portrayal of Indian woman in cinema who are forward-thinking, beautiful, strong, vocal, independent and upright human beings."

Struggle for Shefali to shed 'elderly' roles

Shefali Shah, in her film career of over 25 years, has often been typecast into roles that are double her age.

In Waqt: The Race Against Time, for instance, she played Akshay Kumar's mother, despite being a good five years younger than the actor.

"When I was 20, I played roles of a 40-year-old female. That's how people labelled me," she said. "Coming out of that label was a big struggle.

"Things have changed now. People believe I have capabilties of carrying an entire film or show on my shoulders."

Last year, Shefali impressed with her stellar performance in the Netflix show Delhi Crime. She is now preparing for the second season of the show.

Vijay Sethupathi supports paralysed actor

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi visited actor Logesh, who is currently paralysed, and offered him monetary aid.

Logesh, a veejay and actor, had a small role in Vijay Sethupathi's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

In 2017, Vijay Sethupathi donated Rs50 lakh ($100,000) to 774 child-care centres and 11 schools for the deaf in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district after a student named Anitha ended her life because of insufficient marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Aamir's pillow is Kareena's favourite co-star

If you were under the impression that Aamir Khan is Kareena Kapoor's favourite co-star, think again. The actress has just revealed that the tag goes to his pillow.

On Aamir's 55th birthday on March 14, Kareena shared a photograph of Aamir sleeping during a flight with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

The actress jokingly wrote: "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"