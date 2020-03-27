masala chat

Aishwarya's duplicate Marathi actress

Manasi Naik has been enjoying social media attention for her resemblance to Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Several of Manasi's photos are on the Internet and, looking at the snapshots, many netizens are reminded of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry.

"Aishwarya's duplicate," a user commented. Another wrote: "Aishwarya's carbon copy."

In 2005, actress Sneha Ullal, who was paired with Salman Khan in Lucky: No Time For Love, made similar headlines for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya.

However, Lucky bombed at the box office and Sneha could not quite make her mark in Bollywood.

Big B, Katrina to play father-daughter?

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif could star as father and daughter in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy.

The film is to be directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, and is tentatively titled Deadly.

Katrina's Bollywood debut film Boom (2003) also starred Big B. She also had a cameo in the Big B-starrer Sarkar (2005) and featured with the Bollywood icon in Thugs Of Hindostan (2018). Recently, they featured as father and daughter in an advertisement.

Amala married or not?

Actress Amala Paul revealed last year that she is in a relationship with someone who is inspiring her to do better in her career. It was later reported that she was living with Bollywood singer Bhavninder Singh.

Last Friday, Bhavninder uploaded their "wedding photos" on the Internet, only to delete them soon after. The Bollywood media are now saying that Amala and Bhavninder were a couple but split recently.

So, the big question is what were the photos about? Were they stills from a music video?

Amala and Bhavninder are not saying anything.

Film's subject made Anangsha cry

Actress Anangsha Biswas says it was not easy for her to shoot the film Pratibimb: A Reflection because it deals with the grim subject of child abuse.

She revealed that she would cry for hours during the shooting.

"It was a challeng

Rajinikanth on how he stays grounded

ing role for me," she said. "There are no dialogues, hence it's all emotion-based."

Rajinikanth on how he stays grounded

Despite his fame and success, Rajinikanth remains down to earth.

"Once you've acted, it's finished, I forget Rajinikanth. I go back to Shivaji Rao. That's just work-life for me. When somebody reminds me, 'You are Rajinikanth', then I'll be like, 'Oh yes! I am Rajinikanth'," the 69-year-old said in a recent episode of Discovery's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

The show marked Rajinikanth's TV debut and revealed his adventurous side.

"My whole life has been a miracle. It's a miracle! Even consider this show, for example, I never thought of this, not even in my dreams that one day I will do a show like this," he said.

Ranveer's 'out of quarantine' look

The outbreak of Covid-19 has brought the world to a standstill. But Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh does not seem to be bothered.

He has shared his "out of quarantine" look on Instagram: A zombie with dreadlocks.

The actor captioned the image: "Me coming out of quarantine."

Roshan to feature in political satire

Malayalam actor Roshan Mathews, who is best known for his roles in Aadu and Dry: The Days After, will now be seen in director Manjeet Singh's film, a political satire which is yet to be titled.

"I was really impressed by the simplicity and the authenticity of the characters (in Manjeet's previous film Mumbai Cha Raja)," said Roshan.

"There will be a similar palette in his next film as well and I have begun my research and preparation for it.

"Working in plays around the world has given me the value of preparation - be it physically, mentally, emotionally or spiritually."