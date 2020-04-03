masala chat

Raavan nostalgic watching Ramayan

Gujarati actor Arvind Trivedi became a household name in India after playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial Ramayan.

The serial is now being aired again in the country following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Three decades later, Trivedi is 81 and largely restricted to staying at home. But watching the serial is giving him immense joy and a feeling of nostalgia, reported the Hindi website Aajtak.

Arjan eager to play Air Force pilot

Arjan Bajwa says that, after playing Colonel Sunil Sheoran in his digital debut State Of Siege: 26/11, he wants to play an Air Force pilot on screen.

"I would like to play roles that potentially create impact," the actor said.

"State of Siege has already set the bar. I am so eager to play an Air Force pilot in a film. I fly as a hobby and aviation is my first love."

Hina sketches India in lock and chain

Hina Khan has taken to sketching to show the Covid-19 situation in India.

The actress shared a drawing on Instagram which resembles a map of India tied with a lock and chain.

"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country," she captioned it. "This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories.

"This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge. We will make it and survive because, you know what they say, 'history repeats itself'."

Pooja back in Tamil cinema?

Pooja Hegde is reportedly returning to Tamil cinema, after she made her acting debut with Mugamoodi in 2012.

The actress, who is a big name in Telugu and Hindi films, is set to star in Tamil superstar Suriya's next film Aruvaa, which will be directed by noted South Indian filmmaker Hari.

According to reports, Suriya will be playing a double role in Aruvaa, which has a rural setting. One of his characters will romance Pooja.

Passion and dedication made Remo a top dancer

Filmmaker and dance choreographer Remo D'Souza feels he wouldn't have made it as a dancer in today's conditions.

"There are many better dancers than me," he said.

"I used to feel stressed when I saw new dancers and their new dancing styles. But I was really hard-working and had a belief in myself.

"My passion and dedication kept me going, and that's how I survived for so long."

Actor turns nurse to help coronavirus victims

Shikha Malhotra, who has acted in movies such as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan, is now serving as a voluntary nurse at the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai to help coronavirus patients recover.

The actress has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

"I'm willing to serve the country in whatever way I can (in this difficult period)," she said. "I urge people to stay at home safe and support the government."

Taapsee discovers her 'tropical' nature

Taapsee Pannu (far right) clearly does not like extreme cold weather. She recently shared her experience of a first visit to New York City and why it didn't turn out too well.

"The worst time to visit probably!" she exclaimed. "The winters!!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus-degree temperature! Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in the middle of a conversation! That day I realised I am a 'tropical human being' and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me."