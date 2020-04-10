masala chat

Amal sees acting as a seasonal job

Amal Sehrawat thinks showbiz is unpredictable and actors need alternative sources of income to be secure.

"One must have alternative options," he said.

"It will make you feel more secure and you will be able to do your job better.

"(After) I did the film Sarkar 3 (in 2017), I also did a web series called Untouchables. I did events also."

Geetika told 25 is too old to become actress

Geetika Vidya, who impressed the audience and critics alike with her acting in films such as Soni and Thappad, says she has never been bogged down by the advice she has received.

The Delhi actress said: "When I was 21 years old, I was told if I wanted to become an actress, I should immediately go to Mumbai, for beyond the age of 25 I will be too old.

"I am glad I had the wisdom to be content with the thought that I am not meant to entertain those who want to see only women below the age of 25 as their heroines in real life and on reel."

Preity uses pet pup as weight

Preity Zinta has been using her pet pup, Bruno, as a weight while performing bicep curls.

The actress claims this workout increases jaw strength in dogs.

She shared a hilarious video on Instagram trying the workout with her pet and wrote: "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug of war and I get to do bicep curls. Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but it's a start."

Rahul to put on three kilos

Rahul Dev, currently seen in the web series Who's Your Daddy?, will add three kilos of muscle for an upcoming project.

"I can't reveal much about the character," said the actor. "I need to put on three kilos of muscle with no gym to support the physical metamorphosis.

"I am lucky to have gone through physical transformations for different roles in my career, so I'm instinctively relying on past experience."

Rashami starts online show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai (far left) has started her own digital show titled The RDShhow which will feature eminent personalities from various fields.

"It's not your regular chat show," she said.

"It's being made with an intent to educate people on different careers and the skills required to be successful."

Shriya reveals why she married Andrei

Shriya Saran tied the knot with Russian restaurateur Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 and has been leading a happy family life in Barcelona.

She is active on social media and keeps sharing updates on her lifestyle with her fans.

Recently, the actress, who is popular in South Indian films, revealed that she married the Russian because she hates doing the dishes and he helps her with the daily chores.

Swara rescues baby black kite

Swara Bhasker recently chanced upon a wild baby black kite near her house.

The actress, a pet lover, said on Instagram: "So I was walking my dog #Godot in the building garden/parking area and he was sniffing what I thought was garbage but turned out to be A BABY KITE!!!!! A bird of prey!!! The guard said it has fallen 3-4 days ago! Its mother was nowhere to be seen - one didn't know where the nest was!

"Anyway, I brought him/her home.. Spoken to a Wildlife Rescue NGO... in the meantime named him CHANGEZ after Genghis Khan - he will rule the skies of Mumbai."