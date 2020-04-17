masala chat

Richa turns scriptwriter

Actress Richa Chadha is utilising her lockdown time to write a script.

"It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that soon became an interesting idea," she said. "It then started looking like a concept I wanted to develop.

"I am writing something that focuses on why people should prioritise what's necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us."

Racer reveals why Ajith doesn't go out

Tamil actor Ajith (inset) is rarely seen at public events. He has not revealed the reason.

Chennai biker Alisha Abdullah, who has had several interactions with him, believes she knows: "The reason Ajith sir doesn't come out in public (is) people don't give him privacy."

Anita's fit at 57

Anita Raaj is setting fitness goals for fans at 57. In new snapshots that the eighties Bollywood star has shared, she is seen diligently working out.

The actress, who is currently seen in the role of Kulwant Kaur in the TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, feels it is never too late to respect and nourish your body. "It is very important to love your body and take proper care of it to avoid any sort of health issue," she said. "My fitness mantra is to eat healthy and work out according to my body type."

Hrithik movie to be released in China

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is likely to be the first Bollywood film to be released in China after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, according to Shibashish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group.

It is based on the real-life story of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar, who leads his students to success at the IIT entrance examination.

Ishita gets creative

Actress Ishita Dutta's love for painting is not known to many. Now that all shooting has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is indoors, indulging in her hobby with her husband, Vatsal Sheth.

"I am painting, sketching, watching TV and cooking a bit," she said.

"It's such a bliss to be able to find time to do things that I love as we are always working."

Sujeeth to direct Telugu remake of Lucifer

Sujeeth, who rose to fame after directing South Indian star Prabhas in last year's multilingual magnum opus Saaho, is all set to join hands with actor Chiranjeevi for the Telugu remake of the recent Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi has confirmed signing Sujeeth for the project and said the director is currently working on the script and making necessary changes to suit Telugu sensibilities.

Tiger nails first double landing

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has offered the perfect treat for his fans on Instagram - he has shared a throwback video where he is seen making his first double landing and celebrating the achievement.

In the video, Tiger is seen running and jumping onto a surface before doing a somersault and perfectly landing on his feet.