masala chat

Karanvir wears nail polish

Fathers can go to any extent to make their daughters happy, and actor Karanvir Bohra is no exception.

Recently, Karanvir shared a photo on Instagram in which his twin daughters Vienna and Bella can be seen applying paint on his nails.

"Never have I been so indulgent... looks like the roles of Bollywood actresses will have some competition... I have the masters at work," he captioned the image.

Ayushmann gives credit to Vicky Donor

His first film, Vicky Donor, will always remain close to Ayushmann Khurrana's heart. Released in 2012, it was a light-hearted take on the taboo attached to sperm donation and artificial insemination.

The actor feels the film shaped him as an actor. "Vicky Donor told an outsider like me that it was okay to dream," he said. " It told people about my intent to do offbeat, quirky cinema that will stand out for its content."

Nayanthara gets rid of 'Prabhu' tattoo

Nayanthara has got rid of her tattoo that said "Prabhu", which was dedicated to her ex-flame Prabhudeva. The actress, who appears in both Tamil and Telugu films, has modified her tattoo to "Positivity".

Nayanthara is currently in a relationship with director-actor Vignesh Shivan. She recently made their relationship official and even went on to express love for him while collecting her award at a show. Soon speculation gained ground that she would get rid of the "Prabhu" tattoo.

Sara the rebel child

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a "rebel" child who got "good grades in school", according to her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

Sara took to Instagram recently and shared a fun video with Amrita and Ibrahim showing them sitting together to take up the TikTok challenge, "Who's most likely?"

In the clip, answering the question who is the most courageous, Ibrahim and Amrita point to Sara. They also agreed that Sara is the rebel child who got better grades at school.

Shakti commends reality shows for improving quality of film dances

Dance India Dance 2 winner Shakti Mohan says that dance-based reality shows have given opportunities to many dancers and choreographers to dream big and lifted the level of dancing in films.

"It's unbelievable how much dance-based reality shows have grown in the last 10 years," she said. "The way India has loved and supported dancers is incredible. Even Bollywood actors are picking up tough routines for songs these days."

Zaira doesn't want to be praised 'in any manner'

Actress Zaira Wasim, who made her Bollywood debut with the wrestling drama Dangal and then quit films, has urged her fans not to praise her.

"While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn't gratifying at all for me and how big a test it is for me... I'm not as righteous as I might lead many to believe," she posted on Instagram.