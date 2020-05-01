masala chat

Shriya's unconventional route

Shriya Pilgaonkar, daughter of talented actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, feels her way of getting launched in mainstream cinema as an actress was quite different from most star kids.

"The route I chose was quite unconventional as I started my journey doing a Marathi film and then a French film," she said. "So, for me, it was not just about becoming an actor but also about honing my skills.

"After graduating from college, I started learning kathak and working as an assistant director in several films and making short films. Acting happened very organically once I started doing theatre."

Jyothirmayi goes bald

Malayalam-Tamil actress Jyothirmayi, who achieved fame through films such as Thalainagaram, Naan Avanillai and Arai En 305il Kadavul, has left netizens in shock with her latest photo.

Her husband, director Amal Neerad, shared a photo on Instagram in which she is bald. He captioned it: "Tamasoma Jyothirgamaya ??#Jyothirmayee", a Sanskrit shloka which means "lead us from darkness to light".

It is not known why Jyothirmayi chose to tonsure her head. Some think this look could be for a film.

Payal's newspaper outfit

Payal Rajput has made a dress out of newspapers.

The actress posted the top and skirt, held together by a belt, with the words: "How's my new outfit? Make every outfit count. #madewithstyle."

It soon went viral with fans revelling in her creativity.

"Fire, u can carry anything so elegantly," said one.

"So innovative and impressive girl," said another.

Vivek's sweet moments lost with memory card

Actor Vivek Dahiya learnt a few lessons after his DSLR camera was stolen with its memory card during a vacation with his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, a few years ago.

"I clicked stunning pictures of Div and us during our trip to Wales and Scotland. Wish I had downloaded those images before they were stolen. It was the most valuable possession from our trip: Memories stored in a memory card," he wrote on Instagram.

"In future - never wait. Store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)!"

Lara was nervous riding a bike in a sari

Lara Dutta was nervous when she rode a bike in a sari for her debut digital show.

"One of the best experiences for me as Soumya Sharma in Hundred was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle in a nauvari (traditional Maharashtrian) sari," she said. "It's definitely something I've never done before.

"I used to ride bikes when I was a teenager, but it's been 20 years since I got onto a bike. So I was definitely nervous to get on the roads and ride a bike in a sari."

Dad's situation was difficult for Sid to handle

For Sid Mallya, dealing with all the negative news about his father, the fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya, has not been easy.

"My dad's situation was a difficult one," said the actor, whose real name is Siddharth. "The hardest part has been dealing with the negative messages aimed at me because of it.

"But on the positive side, this whole ordeal has led me down a path of self-discovery, self-care and mental health awareness which has helped me rediscover and connect to my true being"

Sobhita in 'self-timed' photoshoot controversy

Sobhita Dhulipala has been accused of making false claims of "self-timing" a magazine photoshoot.

The accusations followed hard and fast after snapshots of her pictures being taken by a man on her terrace went viral.

The actress explained that the man had just offered to help. "I am a little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions," she said.

"The picture shot by him was not used by Cosmopolitan. I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it."