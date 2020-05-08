masala chat

Shreya not a born composer

In March, Shreya Ghoshal unveiled a single, "Nah woh main", which was composed by her and her brother. But the singer says composing a song does not come naturally to her.

"It takes a little while to crack a good song," she said. " I am more of a singer than a composer.

"I have always wanted to create something that I want to sing. I don't always want to depend on a film. Film songs are limited to the story or the setting."

Aparshakti dons wedding-day 'sherwani' in new song

Aparshakti Khurana wore his wedding "sherwani' (long coat) in the video for the new song "Teri Yaari" and then turned nostalgic.

"Teri Yaari is really special and close to my heart," he said. "It's such a relatable number which talks about love, bonding, emotions and friendship.

"The song is all the more special as I am reliving all the special moments in a way. In my own wedding, I didn't have 'haldi' (holy bath) celebrations and couldn't even ride a mare, but I finally did it during the shoot of this song."

Gulki plays most intense role of her career

Actress Gulki Joshi is returning to theatre after almost two years with Purush. She says it has turned out to be "the most intense role" of her career.

The tele-play is a social commentary on the universal issues of gender politics, patriarchy and caste discrimination.

It features Gulki as the resilient social activist Ambika Bhagawat.

"Purush is a very personal story because I identify with Ambika and mirror a lot of the principles she believes in," said Gulki.

Karan took inputs from Raftaar

Actor Karan Wahi received help from rapper Raftaar to get his character in the comedy-action web series Hundred right.

In the series, Karan plays Manohar Dahiya aka Mad-E, who is a rapper, DJ and musician from Haryana.

"I did a lot of preparation to figure out how Mad-E would speak and conduct himself," said Karan.

"To figure out the music-based aspects, I sat down with Raftaar paaji and took some inputs. He even wrote some original works of rap for me to use."

Niharika excited to work in Tamil film

After making her debut with Tamil film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, actress Niharika Konidela went on to act in Telugu films. Now the buzz is that she is teaming up with Ashok Selvan for an upcoming Tamil film.

Niharika, popularly known as Telugu actor Chiranjeevi's niece, confirmed on her Twitter page that she is playing the female lead in the film, which will be directed by debutante Swathini and produced by Kenaya Films.

"Yes and yes! I'm super excited and can't wait for the shoot to start!" she wrote.

Parull wants people to take TV actors seriously

Actress Parull Chaudhary says people need to stop looking down on TV actors.

"Acting is acting, be it on TV, theatre or films. I really have a problem with people who say that TV actors don't know how to act," she said.

"TV actors are the hardest working people in the industry and we are always working under pressure as there is a deadline. I completely respect theatre and film actors... I am just saying people should take TV actors seriously as well."

Working with Mira Nair was on Vijay's bucket list

Actor Vijay Varma says he got a chance to fulfil his desire of working with Mira Nair in the upcoming TV series A Suitable Boy.

"Mira was the only Indian filmmaker (in the '80s) who was trying out something so new that nobody ever tried," he said. "You name it (any subject), she has done it with equal efficiency.

"Obviously, in my initial days, like others, I was a fan of Mira. So, working with her was on my bucket list."

Vijay, who shot to fame with Gully Boy last year, plays Rasheed in A Suitable Boy.