masala chat

Anant laughs away death news

Actor-filmmaker Anant Mahadevan is amused by the "news" of his death.

It was wrongly reported that he died on April 17. The "news" was picked up by sections of the media and social media. It was reported: "The 16-time National Award winner died from age-related complications."

Said Mahadevan: "I guess every artiste has to die once in the media during his lifetime. This time it was my turn, I guess. Wonder who the selectors were!

"But their '16 times National Award winner' is something I liked. I have two already. Now I need to get 14 more. That means I have to live for a long time because the jury is not so generous."

Brother Tony challenges Neha as an artiste

Neha and Tony Kakkar are back with a new song, "Bheegi bheegi". Neha says her brother challenges her as an artiste.

"When two musicians work together, they need to have a certain level of comfort, and seeing that Tony bhaiyya and I have been in sync since our childhood days, it is a great experience to work with him," said Neha.

"He knows my capabilities and challenges me as an artiste so that we both push our boundaries to discover novelties in music."

Mamukkoya to make Tamil debut with Cobra

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya is set to make his debut in Tamil films with the Vikram-starrer Cobra.

The veteran comedian, popular for his Mappila dialect, has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film, which is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Cobra also has cricketer Irfan Pathan making his film debut and actress Srinidhi Shetty beginning her innings in Tamil films.

Nisha slams belly-shamers

Nisha Rawal has slammed people who are asking if she is pregnant.

The actress, who is married to television actor, model and fashion designer Karan Mehra wrote on Instagram: "No! I ain't pregnant & Yes! I have a belly.

"After we got married, all eyes were even more on my tummy! And now they have the audacity (to ask) questions at the red carpet, in the lift, in interviews, coffee shops: 'Are u pregnant?'

"I am like, 'Am I supposed to be or am I even supposed to answer that question or should I work more on my belly.' Belly shame is one of the many kinds of shaming we have in our stigmatised society!"

Richa prefers anonymity to celebrity

Richa Chadha says the lack of anonymity is a big price to pay if you are famous.

"You can't just go about your thing without people knowing what you're doing, what you're buying, what you're eating or who you're dating," said the actress.

"That's a little annoying because I just want to be an actor."

Tamannaah mastering mother tongue

Tamannaah started her Telugu and Tamil movie careers with Sree (2005) and Kedi (2006) respectively.

The actress has mastered Tamil and Telugu and can speak both these languages fluently.

But Tamannah has a problem.

She has little command over her mother tongue, Sindhi.

So she is using the coronavirus lockdown period to learn the language.

She feels it is her duty to pass it on to the next generation.