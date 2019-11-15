Masala Chat

Adah becomes face of dating show

Ahead of the release of Commando 3, actress Adah Sharma has bagged a new project. She will be seen in Facebook's dating show titled The Best Of Me.

Adah will be the matchmaker, helping people find their perfect mate.

Adah said: "I feel so powerful doing all the matchmaking, but to quote a superhero - 'with great power comes great responsibility', and I've done my best to get the correct people together!"

Alia's neon bikini shoot draws comparison with Sameera's

Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures of her underwater photoshoot on social media. Since then many netizens feel the pictures bear an uncanny similarity with Sameera Reddy's underwater maternity shoot, which she did in July before giving birth to her second child.

Reacting to the comparisons, Sameera said: "It's silly to draw comparisons between me and Alia. It was not easy for me shooting when nine months pregnant and that too under water. It was a challenging project and I take this news as a compliment because I think Alia really pulled it off in style."

Kirti opens up about her love story

Kirti Kulhari says she first met her husband Saahil Sehgal during the shoot of an advertisement.

"I met this man at an ad shoot where we exchanged numbers, but nothing happened and five years passed by," the actress told the host of the chat show The Brand New Show. "Suddenly we met again at another shoot and woah! He looked so good.

"It was a different vibe at that time and that's when he asked me for my number again to which I told him: 'Do use it this time.' The next thing you know, we were engaged."

Mammootty dubs in classic Tamil Malayalam actor Mammootty's period film Mamangam which is directed by M. Padmakumar, is set to be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

For the Tamil version, Mammootty has taken up the task of dubbing in classic Tamil.

Said Padmakumar: "Mammootty sir has an excellent command over the Tamil language. He gave himself into a lot of rehearsals and practice to get the exact syllable of ancient Tamil right."

Kapil gives thumbs up to Ranveer's 'Natraj shot'

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has praised actor Ranveer Singh for nailing his iconic Natraj shot for the upcoming movie '83.

Ranveer, who plays Kapil in the film, shared a picture on social media in which he is seen playing the one-legged hook, a trademark of the former Indian team captain.

"Hats off Ranveer!" Kapil wrote, retweeting Ranveer's post.

Sahil finds working with Varun for third time 'whimsical'

He was Varun Dhawan's stocky sidekick in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Actor Sahil Vaid (left) once again shares screen space with Varun in Coolie No. 1 and he says that "it was whimsical working with Varun for the third time".

"I feel he has grown as an actor," said Sahil.

"We share an amazing bond, which is constructed of mutual respect and love. It's always a pleasure working with him."

Shruti to lend voice for Tamil version of Frozen 2

Actress Shruti Haasan will be lending her voice to the character of Elsa in the Tamil version of the Hollywood movie Frozen 2.

She will also be singing three songs.

"Elsa is every girl's role model and I am elated to lend my voice and get the opportunity to sing for Elsa's character in Tamil," Shruti said.