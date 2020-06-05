masala chat

Sara shares weight-loss journey

Ali Khan recently shared a video which showed how she lost weight over the years.

It begins with a few clips from the days when she was overweight (above), followed by shots of her doing cardio exercises, swimming and riding bikes.

The actress can also be seen working out with her brother Ibrahim.

"I was 96kg. Actually, I had PCOD (polycystic ovary syndrome), I still do," she said on the Koffee With Karan show a few years ago.

"And, because of that, I put on the amount of weight that I did... I lost all the weight by working out and maintaining a disciplined life."

Ananya unveils 'unofficial' poster of her upcoming film

Ananya Pandey has created an "unofficial poster" of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli.

The actress shared a photo of herself painting on a piece of paper on Instagram. The painting shows a black-and-yellow taxi alongside the popular cartoon character Peppa Pig.

Ishaan Khatter, who stars opposite Ananya in the film, commented: "Peppa Pig is in our film? Must've missed that day of shoot."

Elli turns into 'beetroot shop'

Elli AvrRam has turned herself into a "beetroot ki dukaan (shop)" and looks unrecognisable.

The Swedish-Greek actress, who shot to fame with her role in the Bollywood film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, shared a few photos on Instagram where she has a beetroot pack applied all over her body.

"For the love of beetroot," she wrote. "(It was my helper) Usha's idea... So we started with the face and later on said what the heck let's put it all over!!! Later she called me an Alien."

Manushi finds Wonder Woman a state of mind

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar says Wonder Woman is one of her favourite characters because the superhero is also a state of mind.

She posted an artwork by artist Swapnil Pawar on Instagram in which she is depicted as Wonder Woman. Alongside the image, Manushi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Prithviraj, based on on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan, wrote: "Wonder Woman has always been a favourite because she isn't just a character but a state of mind... Maybe this picture is from a parallel universe?"

Nikitaa was 'terrified' shooting song at home

Pop singer Nikitaa has come up with an acoustic version of her song "Clutch", which was shot at her home amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said that she was initially terrified to record the video on a phone.

"I grossly underestimated what all I could do with my iPhone and my ability to direct the video in real time," she said. "It was pretty much my directorial debut and I think I had to fight that sense of intimidation I'd built around it. I'm a bit of a perfectionist and that definitely fed my fear."

Prithviraj back home from Jordan

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's seven days of institutional quarantine have ended and he is now on seven days' home quarantine.

"A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel (a friend's resort in Fort Kochi in Kerala) and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care," he wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself wearing a mask and rubber gloves. "(But) going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period... do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations."

The actor, along with more than 50 cast and crew of the Malayalam film Aaadujeevitham, were stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the Covid-19 outbreak. He returned to India on a special evacuation flight late last month.