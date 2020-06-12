masala chat

Ayushmann wants to play Joker

Ayushmann Khurrana says he always wanted to play a negative character like Joker. He was reacting after artist Swapnil Pawar depicted him as Joker on Instagram.

Ayushmann appreciated the work of art (right) and expressed his desire to play the iconic villain from the world of Batman.

"I'm an Agent of Chaos! Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker," he wrote.

Ekta deletes controversial scene

Ekta Kapoor has deleted the controversial scene in her web series Triple X-2 which caused trouble to the producer, including police complaints in Gurugram and Indore.

The scene showed an army officer's wife having an illicit affair. Also in the sequence an army uniform is torn.

"As an individual and as an organisation, we are deeply respectful towards the Indian Army. Their contribution to our well-being and security is immense," said Ekta.

"We have deleted the scene. What we don't appreciate is the bullying by the trolls."

Harbhajan approves debut film poster

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh (far right) tweeted his approval after the poster of his debut Tamil film, Friendship, was unveiled.

"Amid the cry of thunder and lightning, here we set foot in the territory of Superstar, Thala, Thalapathy and Ulaganayagan..." he wrote.

The film, directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya and also featuring actor Arjun Sarja, is set for release in August.

Juhi claims Gulabo Sitabo's original

After being accused of plagiarising the story idea of Gulabo Sitabo, scriptwriter Juhi Chaturvedi has claimed that the film is her original work and her "conscience is clear".

"I am proud of it," she said. "I shared the idea with the director (Shoojit Sircar) and lead actor (Amitabh Bachchan) in early 2017. I registered the concept note in May 2018."

Last Saturday, Chaturvedi was accused of plagiarism by Akira Agarwal, son of late writer Rajeev Agarwal, who claimed that Rajeev had submitted a story titled "16, Mohandas Lane" in a script contest where Juhi was a jury member.

Rohit enjoys bike ride after four months

Actor Rohit Bose Roy had a "therapeutic" Sunday. He rode a bike after four months.

"I went on a ride and I wish I had words to express that feeling one feels when the wind hits your face," he tweeted. "It isn't just exhilaration, it's a mix of LIFE and FREEDOM! It's therapeutic.. wish you all love and good health! #RideMore."

Rohit also recently celebrated Father's Day with his 14-year-old daughter Kiara. "I've been lucky that Kiara is not one of those erratic, demanding kids," he said.

Yami wants to maintain 'streak of surprise'

It's been an eight-year journey for Yami Gautam in the Hindi film industry, but the actress is hungry to explore more stories and genres.

"The journey is still on and there is so much I'm yet to explore," she said. "There are so many filmmakers and writers I want to work with. There are so many roles I want to sign up for - roles which take you by surprise.

"I would love to maintain the streak of surprise. I'll try to maintain it as much as I can."

Asha and Lata rarely discuss music

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have been deemed India's melody queens for decades, but Asha says the sisters usually do not discuss music.

"We are a family and we talk of normal everyday things," she said. "Our lives are private and personal and we don't talk about music."