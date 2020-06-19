masala chat

Harpi's special song

Punjabi singer Harpi Gill says her latest track, "Suit Sandal", is special as it has been released during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song is inspired by conversations between couples from varied backgrounds and is a modern take on relationship dynamics.

"Suit Sandal is very close to my heart," she said. "I am extremely excited that audiences will experience it."

Harpi also praised her family members for making the song happen: "Coming from a humble background, I am fortunate to have my family support my decision to pursue music and I hope that I will be able to make my parents proud and set a good example for my sister."

Prithviraj's Rohit Sharma moment

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tried living up to his fantasies of being a star cricketer when he was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan for more than 50 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, he posted a photo on Instagram of him playing a shot with the crew of the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in Jordan and wrote: "When you pre-meditate a pull shot thinking you're Rohit Sharma but get caught at short mid-wicket instead."

Prithviraj, along with the film's director and 50 others, returned to India late last month.

After the mandatory institutional quarantine, he is back home and focusing on getting back in shape.

Rajniesh trains under Birju Maharaj for musical

Actor Rajniesh Duggal has been cast as Bajirao in a musical version of the 2015 Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani.

He trained under noted Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj to get the nuances right.

"This is something I have never done before. I also learnt Chhau (a semi-classical Indian dance with martial, tribal and folk traditions) for the musical, which was an experience in itself," said Rajniesh.

Ring power

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu recently flaunted a new silver ring embellished with nine stones on Instagram.

He wrote: "Navratna in a Kelasam (pot with a large base)... my mom conceptualised it. I believe I have got the power."

The former state-level badminton player, who has acted in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Shiva Manasulo Shruti, Mosagaallaku Mosagaadu and Nannu Dochukunduvate, will next be seen in V, an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

North-east talent

Lin Laishram, who hails from Manipur, feels that things are changing "slowly but surely" for actors like her from India's north-east.

The actress-model plays a pivotal role in the new film Axone, which was released on Netflix last Friday.

"There is a lot of talent in the north-east, not only in acting but also in sports and other activities, but not all get a chance to show their skills," said Lin, who has previously acted in films such as Rangoon and Mary Kom.

"I am hoping a film like Axone will allow filmmakers across India to see actors from the region differently and offer them meatier and meaningful roles."