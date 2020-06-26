masala chat

Aditi makes singing debut

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is making her singing debut with the upcoming Tamil film Jail, is thrilled that fans are already appreciating her effort. The song titled Kaathodu Kaathanen also features vocals by Dhanush. It has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, who also plays the lead role.

"Firsts are always special! Thank you GV Prakash for literally forcing me to sing this... Thank you all for the love & making this trend #1 for so long. Keep it coming. Means the world (to me)," Aditi tweeted.

Gurmeet immerses himself in yoga

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says fitness has always been important for him.

"With gyms inaccessible, yoga is the only way to keep yourself fit," he said.

"I have been doing yoga twice daily along with chanting om.

"Yoga for me is finding my inner peace. I have always been a fitness fanatic. During lockdown, it's important to keep fit mentally as well as physically. Hence, I have taken to yoga extensively."

Lawrence's brother to act in Tamil movie

Choreographer, actor, director, composer and playback singer Raghava Lawrence's younger brother Elvin (right), who impressed audiences with his dancing skills in the "Sillatta Pillatta" song (in the film Kanchana 2), will soon be making his debut as a hero in a Tamil movie.

Elvin will sport a six-pack for the role. Lawrence said: "Every year (for his birthday) I plan a surprise for him. Similarly, this year I have a big surprise. So here's the announcement. His dream is to become an actor and we have got a good script for which we were waiting for so long."

Rasika's in awe of singers

Actress Rasika Dugal is taking online singing lessons from singer Pranita Deshpande and says that learning to sing is like learning a new language.

"I have always been in complete awe of singers, particularly actor-singers," she said.

"Learning to sing is like learning a new language. It requires complete attention and focus and every bit of learning comes with so much joy."

Sushmita did 30 look tests for Aarya

Actress Sushmita Sen says finding the right look for her character in the web show Aarya wasn't a piece of cake, adding that the look was finalised after 30 tests.

"Our stylist wanted a particular look and it took us 30 looks to finalise the one you'll see in the show," Sushmita said.

"I was ready to do as many look tests as required."

Diana moved by Shiddat

Actress Diana Penty, who will next be seen in the romantic drama Shiddat, says love stories usually do not excite her.

"I am usually not a love story kind of person," she said. "But, when I heard the script (of Shiddat), it moved me a lot.

"Shiddat is a beautiful story of love and the strong bonds between people. It is pure and intense and also very relatable. I love it."