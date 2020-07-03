masala chat

Financial woes force Karan to move to home town

Television actor Karan Khandelwal has moved to Kozhikode, his home town in Kerala, due to a financial crisis. "I was in Mumbai for many years but the current (Covid-19) situation forced me to leave the city," he said.

"I wasn't even able to arrange food and other necessities for myself. It was getting difficult for me to meet expenses."

His family helped him out.

"They cleared my bills," he said. "But the producers of my projects didn't pay me. So, it was a better option to move back home."

Malavika has a crush on Gosling

If invisibility was your superpower, who would you like to stalk? That's the question the Times of India asked Malavika Mohanan, and the actress had an interesting answer.

"(Canadian actor and musician) Ryan Gosling, I have a crush on him," she said.

Is there no Indian celebrity she wants to shadow? "Yes, Shah Rukh Khan, because he's enigmatic and I want to see what he does in a day," she said.

Preity hits the beach after more than104 days

Actress Preity Zinta hit the beach with her pet pup Bruno after more than 104 days - and she loved it.

"We had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven," she said on Instagram.

Preity also shared a video of herself doing push-ups and Bruno hilariously coming up to her and trying to "sabotage" her workout.

Pulkit on the bond with Kriti

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat says the secret behind his on-screen chemistry with co-actor Kriti Kharbanda is their close friendship.

"The fact that we are best friends and share a certain warmth and comfort translates on screen," he said.

"We got some quality time to spend together during the lockdown. It is nice. We got a chance to know each other better." The pair will team up again in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film Taish.

Samantha reveals why she loves yoga

Southern star Samantha Akkineni has a special reason for loving yoga: She practises it with her husband, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.

"Apart from gardening, something I've been really enjoying is yoga, especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together," she said on Instagram.

Samantha had earlier revealed that she had started learning "Isha Kriya" and shared a few benefits of the meditation form with her fans.

Shruti's a 'water baby'

Shruti Haasan calls herself a "water baby". The actress shared her photo from an underwater shoot on Instagram and captioned it: "Water baby #throwback."

She also posted a photo of her face, which showed two birthmarks in one of her eyes. "Yes, those are birthmarks in my eye - no, it's not some weird reaction, no, it's not a disease," she wrote. "Yes, they get lighter and darker just like freckles - yes, it's very common, yes, I have had them for years and I think they're super special."

Soundarya endures 'grim' LA

Being stuck in Los Angeles without access to essential things because of the Covid-19 pandemic has become a "life-learning experience" for actress Soundarya Sharma.

She is trying not to think about when she will be able to return to India because the wait is "never-ending".

"I had never imagined myself to be in lockdown in a place like Los Angeles," she said.

"The situation is quite grim. I've learnt so many things during this time."