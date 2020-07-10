masala chat

Kartik's new selfie logic

Kartik Aaryan has been among the busiest Bollywood stars during the Covid-19 lockdown. The actor has been regaling fans on social media with his imaginative posts.

Recently he posted a close-up of his face on Instagram along with a witty caption that matched his mischievous grin.

"Good Boy is the New Bad Boy," he wrote, describing his expression, appearing with tousled hair and a designer stubble.

Jasleen's sarcastic dig at music headlines

Singer Jasleen Royal is upset that musicians such as lyricists, singers and composers do not get due mention in news stories that talk about music.

She expressed her thoughts when a few headlines on Twitter mentioned that the music album of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh crossed one billion streams online.

Jasleen tweeted: "I thought.. it's the composers, lyricists and singers who make a music album!"

Madhavan 'the worst dancer in the history of Tamil cinema' ?

One of actor R.Madhavan's fans recently paid him a cute compliment on Twitter by posting a clip of him dancing in the old Tamil film Nala Damayanthi.

But it only left him embarrassed.

"Hi @ActorMadhavan was rewatching this cute song, permission to marry you please," read the fan's tweet.

Madhavan replied: "To the worst dancer in the history of Tamil cinema???"

Nithya finds acting emotionally draining at times

In the trailer of her upcoming web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, actress Nithya Menen is seen breaking down and trying to look for her missing child.

Asked if playing the role was emotionally draining, she told IANS: "A lot of times, the job is emotionally draining. But this character was very different. It's a hypothetical situation and I wanted to make the performance very authentic... I was continuously thinking what is she going to feel right now. It was quite intense in the sense that every minute I was thinking about her."

R emo misses work

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza is obviously missing being on the set of a film and wondering when he will get back to work.

He recently took to social media to express his feelings.

"Everyone - what happened?? Me - "when it start????" Miss being #onset" he wrote.

Remo also shared a photo in which he is seen waiting for a shoot to start.

Sanah to sing for Malayalam film

Mumbai-based Malayali singer Sanah Moidutty will soon make her singing debut in a Malayalam film titled Anandakalyanam, starring Ashkar Soudan and debutant Archana.

Sanah, who has made a name for herself among the Malayali audience by singing covers of Malayalam songs, has previously sung for films in other Indian languages - including for noted composers such as A.R. Rahman and Vishal & Shekhar - and performed at numerous stage shows.

Sara strikes style symmetry with momSara Ali Khan likes to twin with her mom, Amrita Singh.

Recently she posted a quirky snapshot on Instagram in which she and her mother wear similar outfits. Even their masks are of the same design.

"Mommy's day out. #twinning #winning," captioned Sara.